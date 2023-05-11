For the foreseeable future, diesel is likely to drive India's economy

Before we address the issue of the recommended diesel vehicle ban in the recent report on energy transition, issued months before the next round of global climate talks begin in Dubai in November, let’s look at what’s at stake. It is important to note, however, that the government is yet to accept the report, the oil ministry clarified in a tweet on May 8. Consultations with various stakeholders on the report are yet to be initiated.



India’s climate change goals are turning combustible. On the one hand, a protracted dispute between the government and manufacturers over subsidies threatens to slow the pace of electric vehicle (EV) sales. On the other hand, repeated assertions by different arms of the government over banning sales of new fossil fuel-fired vehicles have queered the pitch for energy investments.