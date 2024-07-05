Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Economy / News / India's forex reserves decline $1.71 bn to $651.99 bn, shows RBI data

India's forex reserves decline $1.71 bn to $651.99 bn, shows RBI data

In the previous reporting week, the overall kitty had dropped USD 2.922 billion to USD 652.895 billion. The reserves had touched an all-time high of USD 655.817 billion as on June 7 this year

RBI
For the week ended June 28, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, decreased $1.252 billion to $572.881 billion | Image: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 05 2024 | 6:28 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

India's forex reserves dropped $1.713 billion to $651.997 billion for the week ended June 28, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Friday.

In the previous reporting week, the overall kitty had dropped $2.922 billion to $652.895 billion. The reserves had touched an all-time high of $655.817 billion as on June 7 this year.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

For the week ended June 28, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, decreased $1.252 billion to $572.881 billion, the data released on Friday showed.
 

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound, and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

"Gold reserves were down $427 million to $56.528 billion during the week," the RBI said.

"The special drawing rights (SDRs) declined $35 million to $18.014 billion," the central bank said.

"India's reserve position with the IMF was up USD 1 million to USD 4.573 billion in the reporting week," the data added.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

RBI sold net $3.6 bn in spot forex market in April: Monthly bulletin

Indian firms increased forex hedging in volatile election-results week

Forex reserves hit record high of $651.5 bn as of May 31: RBI Governor

RBI shifts to NDFs as preferred forex reserves intervention option

India sees forex reserves as main tool to manage bond index inflows

Topics :Reserve Bank of Indiaindia forex reserveRBI

First Published: Jul 05 2024 | 6:21 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story