Forex reserves rise by $810 mn to $653.7 bn as on June 21: RBI data

India's foreign exchange reserves rose by $810 million and stood at $653.71 billion as of June 21, data from the central bank showed on Friday.



The reserves had fallen by $2.9 billion in the previous week. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) intervenes in the foreign exchange market to curb excess volatility in the rupee.



Changes in foreign currency assets are caused by the RBI's intervention as well as the appreciation or depreciation of foreign assets held in the reserves.



Foreign exchange reserves also include India's reserve tranche position in the International Monetary Fund.

