Forex reserves rise by $810 mn to $653.7 bn as on June 21: RBI data

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) intervenes in the foreign exchange market to curb excess volatility in the rupee

RBI intervenes in the foreign exchange market.

Reuters MUMBAI
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 28 2024 | 5:18 PM IST

India's foreign exchange reserves rose by $810 million and stood at $653.71 billion as of June 21, data from the central bank showed on Friday.
 
The reserves had fallen by $2.9 billion in the previous week. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) intervenes in the foreign exchange market to curb excess volatility in the rupee.
 
Changes in foreign currency assets are caused by the RBI's intervention as well as the appreciation or depreciation of foreign assets held in the reserves.
 
Foreign exchange reserves also include India's reserve tranche position in the International Monetary Fund.
 
For the week to which the foreign exchange data pertains, the rupee hit a record low of 83.6650 against the dollar, but recorded marginal weekly gains.
 
The currency settled at 83.3825 on Friday, up 0.2% for the week.

First Published: Jun 28 2024 | 5:18 PM IST

