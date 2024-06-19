Home / Finance / News / RBI net sells $3.64 billion of foreign currency in April: Monthly bulletin

RBI net sells $3.64 billion of foreign currency in April: Monthly bulletin

The central bank's net outstanding forward sales by the end of April stood at $16.25 billion, against $541 million in March

RBI, Reserve Bank of India
The headline foreign exchange reserves, excluding the forward book, stood at $637 billion as of the end of April. (Photo: PTI)
Anjali Kumari Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2024 | 8:40 PM IST
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) sold a net total of $3.64 billion worth of foreign currency in April, according to the central bank's monthly bulletin. The central bank bought $8 billion, while it sold $11.65 billion of foreign currency over the month.

The RBI had recorded a net purchase of $13.24 billion in the spot market in March.

The central bank’s net outstanding forward sales by the end of April stood at $16.25 billion, against $541 million in March.

The headline foreign exchange reserves, excluding the forward book, stood at $637 billion as of the end of April.

First Published: Jun 19 2024 | 7:44 PM IST

