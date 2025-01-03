Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Economy / News / Forex reserves decreased by $4.11 bn to $640.27 bn as of Dec 27: RBI

Forex reserves decreased by $4.11 bn to $640.27 bn as of Dec 27: RBI

For the week ended December 27, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, decreased by $4.641 billion to $551.921 billion, the data released on Friday showed

forex
The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were down by $ 12 million to $ 17.873 billion. | Representative Image
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 03 2025 | 5:30 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

India's forex reserves dropped by $ 4.112 billion to $ 640.279 billion during the week ended December 27, the Reserve Bank said on Friday.

In the previous reporting week, the overall kitty had dropped by $ 8.478 billion to $ 644.391 billion.

The reserves have been declining for the last few weeks, and the drop has been attributed to revaluation along with forex market interventions by RBI to help reduce volatility in the rupee. The forex reserves had increased to an all-time high of $ 704.885 billion in end-September.

For the week ended December 27, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, decreased by $ 4.641 billion to $ 551.921 billion, the data released on Friday showed.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Gold reserves increased by $ 541 million to $ 66.268 billion during the week, the RBI said.

Also Read

Forex reserves decline by $8.4 billion of $644 billion as of Dec 20

Forex reserves drop to over seven-month low of $644.39 bn as of Dec 20

Ethanol blending saved foreign exchange worth Rs 1.08 trillion since 2014

Rupee appreciates 6 paise to Rs 84.35 against US dollar in early trade

Forex reserves log sharpest weekly drop; fall $17.76 bn to hit 4-month low

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were down by $ 12 million to $ 17.873 billion, the apex bank said.

India's reserve position with the IMF was unchanged at $ 4.217 billion in the reporting week, the apex bank data showed.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Rural poverty ratio drops below 5% for the first time in FY24: SBI report

Rupee logs 9th straight week of losses, analysts expect more weakness

Why India and China should admit that their economies are intertwined

172 mn jobs created during 2014-24; 46 mn in FY24: Mansukh Mandaviya

Punjab's revenue from VAT, CST, GST crosses Rs 30,000 cr in Apr-Dec: Cheema

Topics :india forex reserveForex reservesIndia's forex resreve

First Published: Jan 03 2025 | 5:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story