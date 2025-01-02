172 million fresh jobs created between 2014-24: Labour Minister Mandaviya

India created nearly 172 million fresh jobs between the period 2014-24, of which 46 million jobs were created in the last financial year (FY) 2023-24, said Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, citing the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) latest KLEMS database, which provides insights into five key inputs in production – Capital (K), Labour (L), Energy (E), Materials (M), and Services (S).

“Cumulatively, employment under the previous United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government grew by just 6.6 per cent between 2004-14 to 471 million from 442 million in 2003-04, whereas under the current government, it grew by 36 per cent to 643 million. This is from the RBI database,” he told reporters on Thursday.

The KLEMS database is created for 27 industries aggregated to form six sectors.

A sector-wise analysis showed that the services sector led the growth with a 36 per cent rise in the number of fresh jobs created, followed by agriculture (19 per cent) and manufacturing (15 per cent).

“The agriculture sector, in which there was a contraction (-16 per cent) in terms of the number of fresh jobs created during the previous government, has fared impressively under the current government, with our policies focusing on holistic development in the sector, which is now evidenced in the data,” he added.

On the youth employment front, the minister cited the recently released India Skills Report, launched by the industry body Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), which highlighted that youth employability (graduates) has grown significantly from 33.95 per cent in 2013 to 54.81 per cent in 2024.

He also highlighted that there has been tremendous growth in youth employment and a reduction in unemployment rates, as evidenced by the latest Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS).

“The youth employment rate grew from 31.4 per cent in 2017-18 to 41.7 per cent in 2023-24. Meanwhile, the youth unemployment rate dropped from 17.8 per cent in 2017-18 to 10.2 per cent in 2023-24,” said the Labour Minister.

Additionally, the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) data shows that in the last seven years (between September 2017 and September 2024), a net 47 million youth (aged 18-28 years) have joined the EPFO fold, the minister added.