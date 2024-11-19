G20 summit concludes in Brazil, reflecting on India's 2023 presidency goals

As the 19th G20 summit concluded in Brazil on Tuesday, it became a moment to reflect on India’s progress in advancing the goals set during its presidency in 2023.

India achieved 72 per cent of the commitments outlined in the New Delhi Summit, falling short of the G20 average of 85 per cent, according to the University of Toronto’s G20 Research Group. This marked a decline from its performance in 2022, where India met 87 per cent of its targets, exceeding the bloc’s average of 78 per cent.

India’s active participation in the G20 has grown significantly in recent years. Notably, the country hosted its first-ever G20 Summit in New Delhi in 2023 under the theme “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” or “One Earth, One Family, One Future.”

This theme underscored the importance of a united global approach to tackling challenges like climate change, sustainable development, and financial stability.

The G20, comprising 19 sovereign nations, the European Union (EU), and the recently added African Union (AU), serves as a vital forum for addressing these interconnected global issues.

While India’s 2022 performance was a high point, a closer look reveals a trend of slowing progress in recent years. Between 2014 and 2019, India’s compliance with G20 commitments consistently ranged between 80 per cent and 90 per cent.

More From This Section

However, the post-pandemic years saw a dip, with slower progress noted in 2020 and 2021. As cited above, compliance rose in 2022 and declined again in 2023.

Key areas contributing to this decline include challenges in health, gender equality, and investments in food systems.

The methodology used by the University of Toronto’s G20 Research Group evaluates compliance on a scale from -1 to +1. A score of +1 indicates full compliance, 0 represents partial compliance or ongoing work, and -1 reflects failure or actions contrary to the stated goals. Each G20 member’s commitments are assessed using this scale, providing a clear picture of their progress.

In 2023, India scored zero on health and gender equality parameters and -1 in investments in food systems.

By addressing gaps in key areas, India has the potential to realign its progress with the broader goals of the G20 and further strengthen its role on the global stage.