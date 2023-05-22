GatiShakti: Govt looks to develop local areas via national masterplan

Till now, the focus of GatiShakti was time-bound implementation of mostly central government-level infrastructure projects, though states are catching up. To get the entire benefit, going forward, the focus will be development of a region as a whole, a senior government official said, adding that towards this, as many as 100 projects for area planning has already been taken up.

After making some progress in the implementation of infrastructure projects through the GatiShakti national masterplan, the government is eyeing area-based planning through which state governments will be able to holistically develop local areas with the help of the data available on the platform.