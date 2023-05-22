Home / Economy / News / RBI bought $750 million on net basis from spot forex market in March

RBI bought $750 million on net basis from spot forex market in March

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) bought $750 million on a net basis in the spot foreign exchange market in March, data released on Monday as part of the central bank's monthly bulletin showed

Reuters MUMBAI
RBI bought $750 million on net basis from spot forex market in March

1 min read Last Updated : May 22 2023 | 5:55 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

MUMBAI(Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) bought $750 million on a net basis in the spot foreign exchange market in March, data released on Monday as part of the central bank's monthly bulletin showed.

The RBI said it purchased $6.91 billion and sold $6.16 billion. In February, the central bank had bought $254 million on a net basis in the spot market.

The Indian rupee appreciated by 0.6% against the dollar in March. The unit traded in a range of 81.6150 to 82.80. The RBI's net outstanding forward purchase stood at $23.6 billion as of end-March, compared with a net purchase of $20.47 billion at the end of the previous month, data released on Monday showed.

The central bank intervenes in the spot and forwards market to curb exchange rate volatility. The currency was at 82.8275 to the dollar on Monday.

 

(Reporting by Siddhi Nayak; Editing by Sohini Goswami)

Also Read

RBI hikes repo rate by 35 bps to 6.25%, cuts FY23 GDP forecast to 6.8%

RBI MPC: Here is what experts have to say about the policy announcement

MPC lowers projection for inflation, raises growth outlook a bit in FY24

RBI Monetary Policy: Repo rate up by 25 bps, FY23 inflation pegged at 6.5%

RBI MPC: When and where to watch policy announcement by Shaktikanta Das

Private consumption, rural demand revival to drive growth in Apr-Jun: RBI

Spinning mills suffering loss of Rs 20-25 per kg of yarn: Industry body

Betting on 5G, coding skills to make youth in Uttar Pradesh job ready

There are downside risks to growth due to external sectors, weather: FinMin

Rupee falls 0.2% hits 13-week low, weighed down by strength in dollar

Topics :RBIforex market

First Published: May 22 2023 | 7:41 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story