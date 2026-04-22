Government eyes E85 fuel rollout, but is India ready for the shift?

India is preparing to take a sharper turn in its ethanol-blending roadmap, with reports indicating that the government is likely to soon notify draft rules for the rollout of E85 fuel — petrol blended with 85 per cent ethanol.

A report in The Hindu said the draft framework is under preparation and could be notified shortly. If confirmed, the move would signal a push towards higher ethanol blends beyond current targets.

From E20 to E85: A steep jump

The development comes even as India is still navigating the rollout of E20 — petrol blended with 20 per cent ethanol — which has faced resistance and operational challenges.

India officially rolled out the nationwide mandatory sale of E20 fuel earlier this month. The initiative, aimed at reducing dependence on oil imports, mandates that all retail petrol stations sell 20 per cent ethanol-blended fuel, with most vehicles manufactured after 2023 being compatible with the blend. Automobile manufacturers have flagged concerns over engine compatibility, warning that vehicles not designed for higher ethanol blends could face performance issues and long-term wear and tear. Consumers have also raised questions around fuel efficiency and maintenance costs, given ethanol’s lower energy density compared to petrol. While the government maintains that E20-compatible vehicles are being introduced in phases, infrastructure readiness and vehicle compatibility remain key friction points.

A long-standing push for higher blends The move towards E85 is not entirely new. Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari has repeatedly advocated more aggressive ethanol adoption, even suggesting that India should aim for 100 per cent ethanol blending. However, the jump from E20 to E85 represents a structural shift rather than a gradual progression, raising concerns about readiness across the ecosystem — from vehicles and fuel infrastructure to pricing and supply chains. Industry stakeholders say the challenge is less about ethanol availability and more about synchronising multiple moving parts. “The transition from E20 to E85 is not merely an incremental step—it represents a structural evolution in the fuel ecosystem,” said Vijendra Singh, president of the All India Distillers’ Association (AIDA). He noted that while India is building ethanol production capacity, the key constraint is the "end-to-end readiness of the fuel delivery and retail infrastructure".

Singh said E85 deployment would require dedicated logistics, ethanol-compatible storage, and significant upgrades at fuel stations, including segregated tanks and specialised dispensing systems. “This is not just a capital investment issue—it is an operational transformation across a nationwide network,” he said, stressing the need for a synchronised rollout across vehicles, infrastructure, and pricing. Adoption hinges on economics Beyond infrastructure, consumer economics could determine the pace of adoption in a price-sensitive market like India. Singh pointed out that ethanol’s lower energy density means higher consumption per kilometre at blends like E85, which could dilute cost advantages unless pricing is competitive. “Consumer adoption will depend on clear economic benefits, not just technology availability,” he said, adding that flex-fuel vehicles (FFVs) also involve incremental costs that could influence buying decisions.

He suggested early adoption is likely to be led by commercial fleets and institutional users, with broader uptake depending on pricing signals, policy support, and ecosystem confidence. Transition risks and timelines Experts have also cautioned against accelerating the transition without adequate groundwork. “A credible transition from E20 to E85 must be sequenced carefully to avoid economic and consumer disruption,” said Rajeev Sharan, head of research at Brickwork Ratings, who specialises in automotive sector analysis. He warned that moving too quickly without parallel progress in vehicle compatibility, fuel infrastructure, and ethanol supply could create friction for both automakers and consumers. “E85 is not a drop-in substitute for petrol,” he said, adding that it requires compatible engines, dedicated dispensing systems, and tighter quality standards.

Sharan further said that lower blends like E20 would need to remain available for existing vehicles, supported by clear labelling and consumer awareness. “Realistically, a smooth transition will take until around 2035,” he said, cautioning that policy ambition must align with ecosystem readiness. A niche or mass-market fuel? From a strategic standpoint, experts see E85 as part of a longer-term diversification strategy rather than an immediate mass-market solution. Anurag Singh, advisor at Primus Partners, said while E85 offers benefits such as reduced oil imports and support for farm incomes, it is not a "plug-and-play expansion" like E20. “Its adoption is inherently limited because it requires flex-fuel vehicles, upgraded fuel infrastructure, and careful handling,” he said, noting ethanol’s moisture absorption and lower energy density.