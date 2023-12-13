Home / Economy / News / Govt announces registration procedure for importers of yellow peas

Govt announces registration procedure for importers of yellow peas

"One Automatic Registration Number granted shall be valid for any number of import consignments up to March 31, 2024 only," it added

Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Dec 13 2023 | 9:07 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The government on Wednesday notified the procedure for traders to register imports of yellow peas under the import monitoring system.

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said that an importer can apply under the system online on the DGET website.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"The importer on submission of advance information in this online system and online payment of Rs 500 shall be issued an Automatic Registration Number," the DGFT said.

The importer has to apply for registration not later than five days before the expected date of arrival of the import consignment. After that, they have to submit the registration number to the concerned Customs authorities when filing for import clearance.

"One Automatic Registration Number granted shall be valid for any number of import consignments up to March 31, 2024 only," it added.

Further, one number shall be valid for one specific country of origin and one Port of import only.

Recently, the government has made it mandatory to register the import of yellow peas under the import monitoring system till March 31 next year.

India imported USD 0.14 million worth of yellow peas in 2022-23, all from Russia.

Also Read

Australia, Brazil to grow pigeon peas for Indian market to meet demand

HP landslide: Apples, peas from Kinnaur being transported through ropeway

NEET SS 2023 registration ends today; Exams to be held on September 9, 10

GATE 2024: Last date to apply for GATE registration with a late fee today

CEED, UCEED 2024: Registration process to end today at official website

Kerala govt moves SC over Centre's interference in the state's finances

Rupee settles at new closing low of 83.40 on caution ahead of US Fed meet

Tamil Nadu software exports hit $4.8 bn, top among all states: Minister

OPS to restrict states' capacity to undertake development activities: RBI

Bihar business summit: MoUs signed with 8 firms for investment of Rs 554 cr

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :yellow peasimporterimport

First Published: Dec 13 2023 | 9:07 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

BPCL plans to buy Venezuela oil; deal not to harm Russian imports: Official

HPL Electric and Power bags smart meter orders worth Rs 545 crore

Technology News

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro to get on-device AI for live translation: Report

WhatsApp rolls out feature to pin messages within one-on-one, group chats

India News

As tributes pour in, here's what happened during the 2001 Parliament attack

Security breach in Parliament: 2 men with canisters jump inside Lok Sabha

Economy News

Imports of luxury chocolate brands zoom 45% on steady uptick in demand

Piyush Goyal discusses progress of FTA deal during EFTA delegation meet

Next Story