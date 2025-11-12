Home / Economy / News / Govt approves ₹25,060 crore 'Export Promotion Mission' for six years

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 9:47 PM IST
The government on Wednesday approved the Export Promotion Mission, with an outlay of Rs 25,060 crore for six financial years, beginning this fiscal.

The mission will be implemented through two sub-schemes -- Niryat Protsahan and Niryat Disha.

It is a very comprehensive mission and it will support the complete export ecosystem, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told reporters here.

Sectors including textiles, leather, engineering, marine and gems and jewellery will get priority.

The measure is expected to help insulate domestic exporters from global trade uncertainties arising from US President Donald Trump's tariffs. The US has imposed a hefty 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods, starting August 27.

Topics :India's exportexport normsIndia exports

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 9:47 PM IST

