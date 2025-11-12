Priyank Kharge: Govt-industry ties vital for India's deeptech growth

Karnataka is looking to translate its deeptech strength into global leadership, State IT Minister Priyank Kharge said at an event organised by the Indian Venture and Alternate Capital Association (IVCA). He stressed that government–industry partnerships will play a decisive role in driving India’s deeptech growth.

What did Priyank Kharge say about Karnataka’s vision?

In a fireside chat with Rajan Anandan, Managing Director, Peak XV Partners and Surge, and Co-Chair of the VC Council, IVCA, Kharge underlined Karnataka’s continued leadership in innovation and research-led entrepreneurship.

“As we look ahead, we are entering the Deep Tech Decade for the State,” said Kharge at the IVCA Circles event. “To facilitate this, we’re investing not just in start-ups but in the entire value chain that turns start-ups into unicorns — from research and skilling to incubation and acceleration.”

ALSO READ: Fundraise, AGR clarity key for Vodafone Idea's next phase of recovery He said Karnataka’s goal is to be recognised as the world’s most reliable hub for cutting-edge technologies. “Our focus is on building globally employable talent, empowering entrepreneurs beyond Bengaluru, and enabling the next generation of deeptech solutions that will define India’s future,” Kharge said. How does the State plan to achieve global leadership? Kharge pointed out that the State is expanding its focus beyond Bengaluru to foster innovation in tier-II and tier-III cities. By nurturing entrepreneurship, developing high-end skills, and integrating academic research with industry needs, Karnataka aims to become a centre for frontier technologies such as semiconductors, biotech, and clean energy.