Home / Economy / News / Priyank Kharge: Govt-industry ties vital for India's deeptech growth

Priyank Kharge: Govt-industry ties vital for India's deeptech growth

Karnataka IT Minister Priyank Kharge said the State aims to lead globally in deeptech innovation, emphasising collaboration between government and industry to boost entrepreneurship and talent

Priyank Kharge, Karnataka minister for information technology, biotechnology, and rural development and panchayat raj
Karnataka IT Minister Priyank Kharge
Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 8:26 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Karnataka is looking to translate its deeptech strength into global leadership, State IT Minister Priyank Kharge said at an event organised by the Indian Venture and Alternate Capital Association (IVCA). He stressed that government–industry partnerships will play a decisive role in driving India’s deeptech growth.
 
What did Priyank Kharge say about Karnataka’s vision? 
In a fireside chat with Rajan Anandan, Managing Director, Peak XV Partners and Surge, and Co-Chair of the VC Council, IVCA, Kharge underlined Karnataka’s continued leadership in innovation and research-led entrepreneurship.
 
“As we look ahead, we are entering the Deep Tech Decade for the State,” said Kharge at the IVCA Circles event. “To facilitate this, we’re investing not just in start-ups but in the entire value chain that turns start-ups into unicorns — from research and skilling to incubation and acceleration.”
 
He said Karnataka’s goal is to be recognised as the world’s most reliable hub for cutting-edge technologies. “Our focus is on building globally employable talent, empowering entrepreneurs beyond Bengaluru, and enabling the next generation of deeptech solutions that will define India’s future,” Kharge said. 
 
How does the State plan to achieve global leadership? 
Kharge pointed out that the State is expanding its focus beyond Bengaluru to foster innovation in tier-II and tier-III cities. By nurturing entrepreneurship, developing high-end skills, and integrating academic research with industry needs, Karnataka aims to become a centre for frontier technologies such as semiconductors, biotech, and clean energy.
 
He said the State is aligning its deeptech agenda with national initiatives like the Union government’s ₹10,000 crore Deeptech Fund of Funds announced in the Union Budget 2025–26, and the ₹1 lakh crore Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) Fund. These measures, he added, would catalyse private sector research and innovation.
 
What was discussed at the IVCA Circles event? 
The Bengaluru edition of IVCA Circles brought together investors, founders, and policymakers to discuss India’s fast-evolving deeptech ecosystem — now comprising over 3,600 start-ups across sectors such as semiconductors, biotechnology, space, clean energy, and advanced computing.
 
Kharge said integrating policy support with private innovation and entrepreneurial energy could position India as a leader in deeptech globally. “When states and the Centre work with the industry, academia, and investors in tandem, we create a sustainable pipeline of innovation that can power the next decade of growth,” he said.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Pre-Budget talks: MSMEs urge relief package for exporters hit by US tariff

Andhra, Tillman Global sign deal for ₹15,000 cr Visakhapatnam data centre

Premium

Govt may allow NFRA to split audit review and disciplinary functions

Retail inflation cools to 0.25% in October on GST cuts, low food prices

GDP likely to grow 7.2% in Q2 FY26, driven by private consumption: Ind-Ra

Topics :KarnatakaIT sectorrise of technology

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 8:26 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story