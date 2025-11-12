Home / Economy / News / Andhra, Tillman Global sign deal for ₹15,000 cr Visakhapatnam data centre

Andhra, Tillman Global sign deal for ₹15,000 cr Visakhapatnam data centre

Andhra Pradesh has signed an MoU with Tillman Global Holdings to develop a 300 MW hyperscale data centre campus in Visakhapatnam with an investment of Rs 15,000 crore over 12 months

The development follows Google’s announcement of a $15 billion investment to establish an AI data centre in Andhra Pradesh — its largest in India — in partnership with Adani Group and Airtel, including an international subsea gateway.
Andhra Pradesh has signed an agreement with New York-headquartered Tillman Global Holdings to develop a 300 megawatt (MW) hyperscale data centre campus called TDGAP1 in Visakhapatnam for a proposed investment of Rs 15,000 crore.
 
The project will be facilitated through the Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board (APEDB) and strengthen Visakhapatnam’s reputation as a digital infrastructure hub in the Indo-Pacific, said a statement.
 
A memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the two sides sets a facilitation framework for time-bound development within 12 months, with APEDB coordinating investor support and inter-agency facilitation under applicable state and central government policies.
 
The project will span about 40 acres and is expected to generate 200–300 direct jobs and 800–1,000 indirect jobs by 2028 through growth in allied services, logistics, Cloud networks, and ancillary units.
 
Tillman, a digital infrastructure company, will bring investment, technology, planning and design, and critical equipment for TDGAP1. All land allotments, incentives, and benefits will be undertaken by relevant state departments through due process, including participation in applicable tender processes.
 
“Andhra Pradesh offers a compelling combination of coastal connectivity, progressive governance, and a rapidly expanding digital economy,” said Sachit Ahuja, co-president, Tillman Global Holdings. “With TDGAP1, we aim to build a world-class 300 MW campus in Visakhapatnam that anchors long-term digital infrastructure, creates high-quality jobs, and catalyses a broader ecosystem of services and innovation. We value the state’s facilitation through APEDB and look forward to executing this project in a time-bound manner”.
 
“This MoU underscores Andhra Pradesh’s strategy to position Visakhapatnam as a premier data center hub,” said Nara Lokesh, the state’s Minister for IT, Electronics and HRD. “The proposed Rs. 15,000 crore investment by Tillman Global Holdings will strengthen our digital backbone, generate direct and indirect employment for our youth, and attract allied investments across energy, networks, cloud, and services. The government will facilitate within policy to ensure swift, transparent progress.”
 
The development follows Google’s announcement of a $15 billion investment to establish an artificial intelligence data centre in Andhra Pradesh — its largest in India — in partnership with Adani Group and Airtel, including an international subsea gateway.
 
Tillman Global Holdings’ portfolio spans cell towers, fibre networks, data centres, enterprise networks, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure. The firm has raised over $12 billion in capital to support platforms such as Tillman Infrastructure, Eaton Fiber, Tillman Fiber, Tillman Digital Gateway, Tillman Digital Cities, and Tillman Logistics.
 

