Govt approves policy to tap digital media for awareness campaigns

DAP, 2023 will also introduce competitive bidding for rate discovery. Rates discovered through this process will remain valid for three years and will be applicable to all eligible agencies

Ashutosh Mishra New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2023 | 10:21 PM IST
The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Friday approved the Digital Advertisement Policy (DAP), 2023 that will now enable the Central Bureau of Communication (CBC) to undertake government advertising campaigns in the digital media space.

"Till now we were advertising only on the digital news channels and websites. This policy will allow us to shortlist websites and apps based on their comscore, subscriber base, or overall views in the digital space to advertise," said a top official from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on the policy.

"It opens the way for CBC to have more presence in the digital media space," he added.

The advertising policy will now enable CBC to empanel agencies and organisations in the over-the-top (OTT), Video on Demand, podcasts and other digital audio platforms space. It will also allow the government to carry out its public service campaigns through mobile applications.

"This policy marks a pivotal moment in CBC's mission to disseminate information and create awareness regarding various schemes, programmes, and policies of the Government of India in response to the evolving media landscape and the increased digitalisation of media consumption," read a release from the ministry.

DAP, 2023 will also introduce competitive bidding for rate discovery. Rates discovered through this process will remain valid for three years and will be applicable to all eligible agencies.

The framework also allows CBC to also empanel Digital Media Agencies to enhance its outreach through the various platforms.

"The Digital Advertisement Policy 2023 has been formulated after wide-ranging discussions with multiple stakeholders and outlines the roadmap of enhancing the Digital Outreach of the Government of India and improving information dissemination to the Citizens," read the press release from the ministry.

The Central Bureau of Communication (CBC) operates under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and is responsible for creating awareness and disseminating information about various government programmes, schemes, and policies in India.

Topics :digital mediaAdvertismentInformation and Broadcasting MinistryOTT users

First Published: Nov 10 2023 | 10:21 PM IST

