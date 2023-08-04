Home / Economy / News / Govt defers implementation of laptop, PCs import restrictions to Nov 1

Govt defers implementation of laptop, PCs import restrictions to Nov 1

Import consignments can be cleared till October 31 without a license for restricted imports

AgenciesBS Web Team New Delhi
Photo: Unsplash

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2023 | 12:01 AM IST
The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) in a late-night decision on Friday announced that it has decided to delay the licensing mandate for the import of laptops, tablets and personal computers till November 1, 2023.

"Import consignments can be cleared till October 31, 2023 without a license for restricted imports. For clearance of import consignments with effect from Novermber 1, 2023, a valid License for Restricted imports is required: Directorate General of Foreign Trade, Government of India," said the notification from DGFT.

The notification further said that liberal transitional arrangements will be notified for the import of laptops, tablets, all-in-one personal computers, and servers till October 31.

Earlier on Thursday, the government had imposed import restrictions on laptops, tablets, and certain types of computers with immediate effect for security reasons and the need to promote domestic manufacturing. The move will also curtail inbound shipments of these goods from countries like China and Korea.
Importers of these items would now have to seek permission or license from the government for their inbound shipments.
The government's latest move to impose import restrictions on laptops, tablets and certain types of computers, and allow their import only through valid licences was triggered by "security concerns", sources said.
 
Import curbs will allow the Centre to keep a close watch on locations from where products are coming from, they said.


Topics :DGFTIndia importsLaptopspersonal computerTablets

First Published: Aug 04 2023 | 11:58 PM IST

