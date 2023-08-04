Home / Economy / News / Improve CASA ratio, leverage account aggregator framework: FM to RRBs

Improve CASA ratio, leverage account aggregator framework: FM to RRBs

During the meeting, discussions revolved around financial performance of RRBs

Nikesh Singh New Delhi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2023 | 11:43 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday urged regional rural banks (RRBs) to bolster their current and savings account (Casa) ratio and persist with their focus on key central government schemes, such as PM SVANidhi, Atal Pension Yojana, PM Jan Dhan Yojana, PM Mudra Yojana, among others.  Chairing a review meeting in Chennai with chairpersons and senior officials of RRBs from the southern region, Sitharaman highlighted the importance of timely adoption of technology, loan management systems, and core banking systems within the RRBs.

Joining the meeting were the Secretary of the Department of Financial Services, senior RBI officials, and representatives from the finance departments of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, Puducherry, and Karnataka.

Sitharaman advised RRBs to capitalize on the account aggregator framework, particularly for extending credit to the allied agricultural sector, such as fisheries and animal husbandry, as well as providing loans to street vendors under the PM SVANidhi scheme.  

The meeting involved discussions around the financial performance of RRBs. Sitharaman said, “Sponsor Banks should align RRBs with Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) clusters, improve their presence within these clusters, and create innovative products for MSMEs to better cater to their needs.”

The Finance Minister pointed out that the credit-deposit ratio, gross non-performing assets (GNPAs), and provision coverage ratio (PCR) of southern region RRBs outperformed the national average.

Also Read

Demand for work under MGNREGS in FY24 to be 27% lower than in FY23

Sponsor banks need to proactively handhold RRBs for tech adoption: DFS

Will extra funds for rural housing, drinking water create enough jobs?

Maruti Suzuki's rural market sales racing to reach the urban mark

Centre hikes MGNREGA wages, new rates to be applicable from April 1

'Timeline for implementing import restriction on laptops may get extended'

Parl panel recommends population-based cancer registries in rural areas

Govt may give 1 month transition period for electronics import restrictions

Forex reserves drop by $3 bn to $603.8 bn in 2nd consecutive weekly decline

Rapid infra modernisation; India to be developed nation by 2047: R K Singh

Topics :Finance ministerRegional Rural Banks

First Published: Aug 04 2023 | 11:28 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Air India CEO meets antitrust chief on pending Vistara merger: Report

Fintech firm Paytm's average monthly users increase by 19% to 9.3 crore

India News

Chandrayaan covers 2/3rd of distance to Moon, Lunar Orbit Injection on Sat

Uttarakhand: 12 missing after flashfloods wash away shops near Gaurikund

Technology News

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: Motorola announces discounts on smartphones

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs Galaxy Z Flip 4: Know what's new in Flip 5

Economy News

Minister, Opposition spar after Data Bill classified as 'financial Bill'

As tomato prices soar, Punjab guv orders halting consumption in Raj Bhavan

Next Story