Govt exempts 'Bangalore Rose' onion from export duty, subject to conditions

In August, the government imposed a 40% duty on export of all varieties of onions to increase domestic availability and check price rise in the local market

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Photo: Bloomberg

1 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2023 | 12:49 PM IST
The government has exempted export of 'Bangalore Rose' onion from duty, subject to certain conditions.

The Finance Ministry issued a notification granting exemption from export duty on Bangalore Rose onion provided that the exporter furnishes a certificate from the state horticulture commissioner, certifying the item and quantity of Bangalore Rose onion to be exported.

In August, the government imposed a 40 per cent duty on export of all varieties of onions to increase domestic availability and check price rise in the local market.

Topics :onion exportsBangaloreIndian exports

First Published: Sep 30 2023 | 12:49 PM IST

