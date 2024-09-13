Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Economy / News / Govt extends anti-subsidy duty on Chinese pesticide chemical for 5 years

Govt extends anti-subsidy duty on Chinese pesticide chemical for 5 years

The decision followed a recommendation of the commerce ministry's investigation arm DGTR for continuation of the duty on the imports of 'Atrazine Technical' from China

Trade, container
Subsidised exports impact the price of that product in the importing country, hitting the margins and profits of manufacturing firms. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 13 2024 | 4:08 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

India has extended countervailing or anti-subsidy duty on a Chinese chemical used in pesticides for five more years to guard domestic players.

The decision followed a recommendation of the commerce ministry's investigation arm DGTR for continuation of the duty on the imports of 'Atrazine Technical' from China.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"The countervailing duty imposed under this notification shall be levied for a period of five years (unless revoked, superseded or amended earlier) from the date of publication of this notification," a finance ministry notification has said.

The finance ministry has imposed a duty of up to 11.94 per cent on the product.

In its probe, the DGTR had concluded that the current duties have allowed more Indian producers to enter the market and have helped the domestic industry to expand its capacity.

The subsidised exports were hurting Indian players. Earlier the revenue department had imposed the duty in September 2019.

More From This Section

India's steel companies look forward to recycle mandate for automakers

Crude oil prices drop by 21% since March, but fuel costs continue to sting

Have distance to cover on inflation, can't look other way: RBI Governor

Premium

Freebies, declining central grants: Himachal's uphill task to fix finances

'India's growth potential is above 7.5%': RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

Subsidised exports impact the price of that product in the importing country, hitting the margins and profits of manufacturing firms.

According to global trade norms, a country is allowed to impose countervailing or anti-subsidy duties on such imports.

The ministry has also extended anti-subsidy duty on imports of welded stainless steel pipes and tubes from China and Vietnam for five years.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

FSSAI emphasises need to prohibit use of pesticides to ensure food safety

Nearly 12% of India's tested spice samples fail quality, safety standards

EPA issues rare emergency ban on pesticide over fetal harm concerns

Cancer risk from some pesticides comparable to that due to smoking: Study

SC notice to Centre on plea alleging overuse of pesticides on crops

Topics :PesticidesChinatax

First Published: Sep 13 2024 | 4:08 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story