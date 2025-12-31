Govt imposes tariff on certain steel products for 3 years to limit imports

India has imposed a three-year import tariff of between 11 per cent and 12 per cent on ‍some steel products, according ​to a finance ministry order published on Tuesday, as the government aims to curb cheap shipments from China.

The levy, locally known as a safeguard duty, will be imposed at 12 per cent in the first year followed by ​11.5 per cent in the second year and then 11 per cent in the third year.

The measure, which was published on the official government gazette, excludes imports from certain developing countries, though China, Vietnam, and Nepal will be subject to the levy. It also will not apply to specialty steel products such as stainless steel.