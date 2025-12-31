Home / Economy / News / Govt imposes tariff on certain steel products for 3 years to limit imports

Govt imposes tariff on certain steel products for 3 years to limit imports

The levy, locally known as a safeguard duty, will be imposed at 12 per cent in the first year followed by ​11.5 per cent in the second year and then 11 per cent in the third year

steel
The measure, which was published on the official government gazette, excludes imports from certain developing countries.
Reuters Dec 30
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 31 2025 | 7:44 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

India has imposed a three-year import tariff of between 11 per cent and 12 per cent on ‍some steel products, according ​to a finance ministry order published on Tuesday, as the government aims to curb cheap shipments from China.

The levy, locally known as a safeguard duty, will be imposed at 12 per cent in the first year followed by ​11.5 per cent in the second year and then 11 per cent in the third year.

The measure, which was published on the official government gazette, excludes imports from certain developing countries, though China, Vietnam, and Nepal will be subject to the levy. It also will not apply to specialty steel products such as stainless steel.

The federal steel ministry has repeatedly said it does not want the domestic steel industry to face injury due to cheap ??imports and sub-standard products.

The government imposed a temporary 200-day ‌tariff of 12 per cent in April.

The Directorate ​General of Trade Remedies recommended the three-year duty after finding a "recent, sudden, sharp and significant increase in imports ... causing and threatening to cause serious injury ??to ‍the domestic industry", the order said.

US President Donald Trump's import tariffs on steel have fuelled a wave ‍of ‌trade friction over ​Chinese steel, with countries including ‍South Korea and Vietnam imposing anti-dumping levies earlier this year.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Import of Russian oil hits 3-year low in Dec amid tighter Western sanctions

India surpasses Japan to become world's 4th largest economy: Govt

Corporate lending to rebound as loan-bond rate gap narrows, RBI eases norms

India's economy in 2025: Low inflation, FTAs and GDP growth amid US tariffs

Why Russian oil shipments to India are set to plunge in Dec and what's next

Topics :Steel IndustrySteel importsimports

First Published: Dec 31 2025 | 7:44 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story