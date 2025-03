The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) has approved a ₹4,081.28 crore project for constructing a 12.9 km ropeway from Sonprayag to Kedarnath, Minister for Railways, Information and Broadcasting, and Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw announced on Wednesday.

Developed through a public-private partnership, the ropeway will incorporate advanced tri-cable detachable gondola (3S) technology, with a design capacity of 1,800 passengers per hour per direction (PPHPD), facilitating the transport of 18,000 passengers daily.

The project is expected to significantly enhance the pilgrimage experience by providing an environment-friendly, comfortable, and rapid mode of transport, reducing the one-way travel time from the current 8 to 9 hours to approximately 36 minutes, Vaishnaw stated.