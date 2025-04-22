Govt proposes GHG emission reduction targets for aluminium companies

Leading aluminium players, including Vedanta and Hindalco will be required to reduce emission of greenhouse gases to specified targets once the draft emission intensity rules are finalised.

The draft Greenhouse Gases Emission Intensity Target Rules, 2025 released recently prescribes emission reduction targets for different plants and smelters of Vedanta, Hindalco, Bharat Aluminium Company Ltd, Nalco, Utkal Alumina International, Aditya Aluminium and Mahan Aluminium Plant.

For instance, Vedanta's Smelter II in Jharsuguda, Odisha which produced 12,38,336 tonne of aluminium in 2023-24 will be required to reduce GHG emission intensity to 13.2260 and 12.8259 in 2025-26 and 2026-27, respectively from the baseline emission intensity of 13.4927.

Hindalco Industries' Hirakud Smelter in Odisha which produced 1,78,830 tonne of aluminium in 2023-24 will be required to bring down GHG emission intensity to 18.7315 and 17.9150 in 2025-26 and 2026-27, respectively from the baseline emission intensity of 19.2759.

Similarly plant wise targets have been set for other aluminium companies.

The stakeholesrs can give their feedback to the draft Greenhouse Gases Emission Intensity Target Rules, 2025 to Ministry of Environment Forest and Climate Change within 60 days.

The government had earlier said that India is committed to achieving the Net Zero emissions target by 2070.