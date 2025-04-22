Rajasthan govt plans to upgrade museums, seeks ₹50 cr to boost tourism

To boost tourism, the Rajasthan government has decided to upgrade museum infrastructure in the state and plans to seek ₹50 crore from the Union government for the purpose.

“The state government will soon send a proposal seeking a fund of about ₹50 crore to the Union government for the development of facilities in the museums,” an official of the Department of Archaeology and Museums said.

With the funds, museums in cities such as Bikaner, Jodhpur, Jaisalmer, Chittorgarh, Alwar, and Bharatpur will undergo conservation and development for better display and preservation of artefacts.

“By displaying ancient objects, tourists will be able to know more about the art and culture of the state,” the official added.