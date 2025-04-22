Home / Economy / News / Rajasthan govt plans to upgrade museums, seeks ₹50 cr to boost tourism

Rajasthan govt plans to upgrade museums, seeks ₹50 cr to boost tourism

With the funds, museums in cities such as Bikaner, Jodhpur, Jaisalmer, Chittorgarh, Alwar, and Bharatpur will undergo conservation and development for better display and preservation of artefacts

hawa mahal tourism rajasthan
Premium
Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Anil Sharma
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 22 2025 | 3:58 PM IST
To boost tourism, the Rajasthan government has decided to upgrade museum infrastructure in the state and plans to seek ₹50 crore from the Union government for the purpose.
 
“The state government will soon send a proposal seeking a fund of about ₹50 crore to the Union government for the development of facilities in the museums,” an official of the Department of Archaeology and Museums said.
 
With the funds, museums in cities such as Bikaner, Jodhpur, Jaisalmer, Chittorgarh, Alwar, and Bharatpur will undergo conservation and development for better display and preservation of artefacts.
  “By displaying ancient objects, tourists will be able to know more about the art and culture of the state,” the official added.
 
Notably, no significant upgrades have taken place in over 30 years.
  In the 2024–25 budget, the state allocated ₹50 crore for upgrading 10 major museums, including the Central Museum, Albert Hall in Jaipur, the State Museum, Alwar, and creating a public gallery at the State Archive, Bikaner. According to the plan, basic facilities, including signage and toilets near the museums, would also be developed.
 
Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari said there are priceless artefacts in museums across the state. She directed the officials to prepare digital data of the artefacts and install cameras in the museums. A team of experts will be formed by the Rajasthan Heritage Authority, and museum development work will be done based on their opinion.
 
Tourism contributes 12-14 per cent to the state economy, providing jobs to around 7.5 to 8 million people, making it the third-largest sector after agriculture and textiles. 
 
First Published: Apr 22 2025 | 3:34 PM IST

