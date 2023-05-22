Home / Economy / News / Govt reduces FAME-II subsidy on electric two-wheelers from June 1

The government has reduced the subsidy provided under FAME-II (Faster Adoption of Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles in India) scheme applicable on electric two-wheelers registered on or after June 1

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Govt reduces FAME-II subsidy on electric two-wheelers from June 1

1 min read Last Updated : May 22 2023 | 10:06 PM IST
The government has reduced the subsidy provided under FAME-II (Faster Adoption of Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles in India) scheme applicable on electric two-wheelers registered on or after June 1, 2023.

The Heavy Industries Ministry notified the changes. For electric two-wheelers, the demand incentive will be Rs 10,000 per kWh. The cap on incentives for electric two-wheelers will be 15 per cent of the ex-factory price of vehicles from 40 per cent at present.

The Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric and Hybrid Vehicles (FAME) India scheme commenced on April 1, 2019, for a period of three years, which was further extended for a period of two years up to March 31, 2024.

The total outlay for FAME Scheme Phase II is Rs 10,000 crore to provide incentives to buyers (end users or consumers) of electric vehicles to enable wider adoption, which may be encouraged as a purchase price. The scheme is exclusively for public and commercial transport in the segments of electric three-wheelers (e-3W), electric four-wheelers (e-4W), and electric buses.

The benefit of the incentive is available to privately owned registered electric two-wheelers (e-2W).

Topics :Electric mobilityFAME-II

First Published: May 22 2023 | 11:01 PM IST

