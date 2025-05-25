Govt to audit DISHA legal aid scheme ahead of 2026 completion deadline

The government plans to hold an independent audit to assess the effectiveness of its key legal aid schemes, which come to an end in 2026.

The audit will also determine the scalability and sustainability of the programmes post 2026.

The DISHA (Designing Innovative Solutions for Holistic Access to Justice in India) scheme, a Central Sector Scheme of the Department of Justice in the Union Law Ministry, is aimed at improving access to justice.

It comprises of three key programmes : Tele-Law, Nyaya Bandhu (Pro Bono Legal Services) and Legal Literacy and Legal Awareness, all working towards providing accessible and affordable legal services to citizens, especially those in remote areas.

The scheme has a financial outlay of Rs 250 crore for a period of five years (2021-2026).

For assessing effectiveness of the programme, identifying course correction or improvement and determining scalability and sustainability post 2026, the Department of Justice now intends to get an independent evaluation of the DISHA scheme.

For this, it has issued a "notice inviting tender" which states it is necessary to conduct the evaluation within the specified timeframe to ensure its timely completion.

The proposed evaluation will analyse and assess the impact of the three programmes -- Tele-Law, Nyaya Bandhu (Pro Bono Legal Services) and Legal Literacy and Legal Awareness programme (LLLAP) under the DISHA Scheme on the targeted beneficiaries, sectors and regions.

The audit will undertake an output-outcome analysis of each of the programmes under the scheme.

It will identify and study the gaps in implementation of the each of the programmes under the scheme, if any, and suggest measures for improvement in future.

One of the key programmes under DISHA is the Tele-Law scheme under which the use of communications and information technology has been adopted for the delivery of legal information and advice. This e-interaction between lawyers and people is through the video-conferencing infrastructure available at the common service centres.

The Nyaya Bandhu scheme aims to provide pro bono (free) legal services to marginalised individuals and groups across the country.

It connects practicing advocates, who volunteer their time and services with eligible beneficiaries.