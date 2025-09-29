Home / Economy / News / Govt to install solar pumps in Jaipur district farms to boost power supply

Govt to install solar pumps in Jaipur district farms to boost power supply

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma has pledged to provide electricity to the state's farmers during the day for agricultural work by 2027

Solar Pump, KUSUM
premium
The state is also strengthening the distribution of solar pumps under the scheme to help install solar pumps in more than 50,000 farms across the state and generate 200 Mw of electricity in the next few years.
Anil Sharma Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2025 | 4:40 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Centre and state government have decided to install solar pumps in 5,500 farms in Jaipur district under the Pradhan Mantri Kusum Yojana to alleviate farmers’ electricity shortages, a state horticulture department official said.
 
The Kusum scheme is a government initiative to promote renewable energy and energy security for farmers in India.
 
Deputy Director of Horticulture Harlal Singh Bijarnia said that the government will cover 60 per cent of the cost, with farmers contributing only 40 per cent. An additional rebate of ₹45,000 is available for farmers belonging to the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe categories. 
 
Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma has pledged to provide electricity to the state’s farmers during the day for agricultural work by 2027. 
 
“Farmers are provided with solar pumps of 3, 5, 7.5, or 10 horsepower, depending on the farm’s area. A minimum of 0.40 hectares of land is required to install a solar pump. Farmers who do not have an agricultural electricity connection and rely on alternatives for irrigation, such as diesel engines, can apply online on the Raj Kisan Portal to benefit from the scheme,” said an official of the horticulture department.
 
Installing a solar-powered pump frees farmers from the expenses of diesel and electricity bills, the official said.
 
The state is also strengthening the distribution of solar pumps under the scheme to help install solar pumps in more than 50,000 farms across the state and generate 200 Mw of electricity in the next few years. 
 
Prem Singh Kuntal, a farmer in Bharatpur district, said that he installed a 7.5-horsepower solar pump under the scheme and saved ₹2.25 lakh in diesel costs in a year.
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India's industrial production grows 4% in August, shows govt data

Moody's retains India's rating at 'Baa3', maintains a stable outlook

EY raises India's GDP forecast to 6.7%; recommends diversifying markets

October MPC meet begins today: Repo rate, inflation outlook, and more

Premium

RBI's MPC expected to keep repo rate unchanged: Business Standard poll

Topics :Rajasthan governmentsolar pumpsolar energyIndian Economy

First Published: Sep 29 2025 | 4:34 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story