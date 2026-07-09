Govt waives basic customs duty on key electronics manufacturing components

The government has waived basic customs duty on goods used in manufacture of display assemblies, lithium ion cell and inductor coil module as it looks to promote domestic production of electronic devices like smartphones, laptops, wearables and smart TVs.

The finance ministry issued three separate notifications giving effect to the basic customs duty (BCD) waiver on the goods used in manufacture of the three key components used in electronic devices.

This exemption is in line with the government's efforts to promote domestic electronics manufacturing under the PLI scheme. The duty waiver would reduce import dependence and strengthen the electronics ecosystem with local production.