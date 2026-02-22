Associate Sponsors

Greer says no countries have said they will withdraw from tariff deals

Greer, speaking on CBS's "Face the Nation" program, said he had already spoken with his counterpart from the European Union and would be speaking with officials from other countries

US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer
US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer | Image Credit: Bloomberg
Reuters Washington
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 22 2026 | 7:54 PM IST
US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer on Sunday said he was having active conversations with countries that had reached tariff deals with the U.S. and none had indicated plans to withdraw following Friday's Supreme Court decision to strike down a large swath of President Donald Trump's tariffs.
 
Greer, speaking on CBS's "Face the Nation" program, said he had already spoken with his counterpart from the European Union and would be speaking with officials from other countries.
 
"I haven't heard anyone yet come to me and say the deal is off," Greer said.
 
First Published: Feb 22 2026 | 7:54 PM IST

