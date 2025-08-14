Home / Economy / News / G-sec yields fall after S&P upgrades India's rating for 1st time since 2007

G-sec yields fall after S&P upgrades India's rating for 1st time since 2007

S&P raises India's sovereign rating to BBB from BBB-, the first upgrade since 2007, citing fiscal discipline and infrastructure push, triggering a G-sec rally

The pace of foreign inflows into the government bond market, following the inclusion of Indian bonds in JPMorgan's Government Bond Index-Emerging Markets (GBI-EM), has been slower than expected, maintaining yield stability, dealers said.
Government bond yields had been hardening since the Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee meeting in the first week of August due to the slightly hawkish tone of the policy. | Illustration: Binay Sinha
Anjali Kumari Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 8:30 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Government bond prices surged on Thursday after global rating agency S&P upgraded India’s sovereign credit rating from ‘BBB-’ to ‘BBB’ — the first upgrade since 2007 — recognising the government’s resolve to maintain fiscal discipline alongside a strong infrastructure drive.
 
The yield on the benchmark 10-year government bond fell by up to 10 basis points during the day but gave up some gains towards the end of trading due to profit booking. Bond prices and yields move inversely.
 
The rupee, which depreciated 0.14 per cent to close at 87.56/$ compared to 87.44 in the previous session, trimmed some losses after the rating upgrade announcement.
 
The benchmark yield declined to 6.38 per cent before settling at 6.40 per cent, compared to Wednesday’s closing of 6.48 per cent. This was the largest single-day yield drop in two months.
 
“The yield on the benchmark 10-year bond fell due to the rating upgrade and later there was some profit booking,” said a dealer at a primary dealership. “Now that the yield has fallen below the 6.40 per cent mark, we might see 6.35 per cent soon,” he added.
 
Government bond yields had been hardening since the Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee meeting in the first week of August due to the slightly hawkish tone of the policy. 
 
Market participants said they had expected a dovish pause or a hawkish cut, but the domestic rate-setting panel kept the policy repo rate unchanged at 5.50 per cent while projecting inflation for the first quarter of the next financial year above the RBI’s target of 4 per cent, thereby diminishing expectations of an additional rate cut.
 
Experts said the bond market rally after the rating upgrade was driven mainly by positive sentiment, expectations of stronger foreign inflows, and recognition of India’s improved fiscal discipline — not by expectations of lower government borrowing.
 
They noted that the government is expected to meet its 4.4 per cent fiscal deficit target, but weak direct tax collections (particularly corporate tax) and only a moderate cash surplus mean there is little scope to reduce borrowing or the supply of government bonds. However, indirect tax collections, such as goods and services tax (GST), remain strong, and any fiscal support for exporters is likely to have limited cost. Therefore, a significant increase in borrowing is also not expected.
 
“The reaction of the bond market is a positive sentiment created by the rating upgrades, but I don’t think it reflects the fact that the market expects a cut in borrowing — that will depend on domestic dynamics like tax collection and how the government manages expenditure. Right now, we don’t expect any extra borrowing, but at the same time we don’t see scope for them cutting G-sec supply,” said Gaura Sen Gupta, Chief Economist, IDFC FIRST Bank.
 
Expectations of increased government bond supply in the latter half of the current financial year, on the back of a 50 per cent US tariff on Indian goods exports, had pushed yields higher over the past week. However, S&P said the tariff’s overall impact would be minimal and is unlikely to hinder India’s long-term growth prospects.
 
“The rating upgrade from S&P is a significant positive for India, validating the country’s long-standing case for an upgrade and reinforcing the India growth story,” said Madan Sabnavis, Chief Economist, Bank of Baroda.
 
“S&P has also noted that India will not be severely impacted by US tariffs. While the upgrade will not affect the Indian government’s borrowing costs, since it does not borrow overseas, corporates with high domestic ratings could see their cost of funds in international markets decline by 5–10 basis points. The G-sec market’s reaction was a one-off, driven by S&P’s praise for the government’s fiscal consolidation efforts,” Sabnavis added.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India's trade deficit widens to eight-month high of $27.35 billion in July

India remains fully engaged with US on trade negotiations: Commerce Secy

Exports rise 7.29% to $37.24 bn in July; trade deficit at $27.35 bn

S&P upgrades India's credit rating to 'BBB' after 18 years, outlook stable

US tariff hike could pressure India's economy and banks, says CreditSights

Topics :Fiscal DeficitG-sec yieldscredit rating

First Published: Aug 14 2025 | 8:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story