Home / Economy / News / GST collections rise by 12% to over Rs 1.61 trn in June: Finance Ministry

GST collections rise by 12% to over Rs 1.61 trn in June: Finance Ministry

The gross GST collection has crossed Rs 1.60 lakh crore mark for the fourth time since the roll-out of the indirect tax regime six years ago on July 1, 2017

Press Trust of India New Delhi
The average monthly gross GST collection for the first (April-June) quarter of the 2021-22, 2022-23 and 2023-24 are Rs 1.10 lakh crore, Rs 1.51 lakh crore and Rs 1.69 lakh crore, respectively

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2023 | 3:14 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

GST collections rose 12 per cent to over Rs 1.61 lakh crore in June, the Finance Ministry said on Saturday.

The gross GST collection has crossed Rs 1.60 lakh crore mark for the fourth time since the roll-out of the indirect tax regime six years ago on July 1, 2017.

The average monthly gross GST collection for the first (April-June) quarter of the 2021-22, 2022-23 and 2023-24 are Rs 1.10 lakh crore, Rs 1.51 lakh crore and Rs 1.69 lakh crore, respectively, the Finance Ministry said in a statement.

"The gross GST revenue collected in the month of June 2023 is Rs 1,61,497 crore of which Central GST is Rs 31,013 crore, State GST is Rs 38,292 crore, Integrated GST is Rs 80,292 crore (including Rs 39,035 crore collected on import of goods) and cess is Rs 11,900 crore (including Rs 1,028 crore collected on import of goods)," the statement said.

The revenues for June 2023 are 12 per cent higher than the GST revenues in the same month last year. During the month, the revenues from domestic transactions (including import of services) are 18 per cent higher than the revenues from these sources during the same month last year.

The revenues had touched a record high of Rs 1.87 lakh crore in April. In May, it was Rs 1.57 lakh crore.

Also Read

Budget 2023-24: Manufacturing sector eyes revised taxations, new PLIs

Budget 2023: A look back at some major announcements in previous Budget

Union Budget 2023: Experts don't expect surprises in social sector outlay

Capital gains tax should be rationalised; need simpler ITR form: Experts

Crypto industry wants 0.1% TDS, Sebi-like regulator in Budget 2023

CBDT to consider PAN, Aadhaar linking requests where fees paid by Jun 30

Retail inflation for industrial workers eases to 4.42% in May from 5.09%

Centre asks states to promote organic farming, stop urea diversion

Rupee reports best month since Jan on back of strong foreign fund inflows

Six years of GST: Raking in at least Rs 1.5 trn every month is new normal

Topics :Tax CollectionGSTtaxFinance Ministry

First Published: Jul 01 2023 | 3:14 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story