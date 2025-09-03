FMCG sector set to gain as soaps, noodles, shampoo shift to 5% GST slab

The new goods and services tax (GST) regime, with 5 per cent and 18 per cent slabs, will provide relief to the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector.

Everyday items such as soaps, toothbrushes, hair oil, namkeen, instant noodles, chocolates and instant coffee will now attract 5 per cent GST. Breads, paneer and ultra-high temperature processed milk will have nil GST.

“This is going to have a positive impact on the economy,” said finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Consumer companies have welcomed the move.

"The move is expected to make these commonly consumed items more affordable, benefiting end consumers, particularly in price-sensitive rural and semi-urban areas," said Devendra Shah, chairman, Parag Milk Foods, adding that the move will also help farmers have better income stability.