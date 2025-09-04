Home / Economy / News / RBI to conduct 8-day VRRR auction to absorb ₹1.5 trn from banking system

RBI to conduct 8-day VRRR auction to absorb ₹1.5 trn from banking system

The RBI's VRRR operations are aimed at absorbing surplus liquidity from the system and anchoring short-term rates closer to the policy repo rate

Reserve Bank of India, RBI
The WACR, the operating target of monetary policy, settled at 5.35 per cent on Wednesday, against previous close of 5.39 per cent.
BS Reporter Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2025 | 12:36 AM IST
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) plans to conduct an eight-day variable rate reverse repo (VRRR) auction on Thursday aimed to drain ₹1.5 trillion from the banking system. 
 
The net liquidity in the banking system was in a surplus of ₹3.03 trillion on Tuesday, latest data by the central bank showed. Meanwhile, the cut-off yield on 182-day, and 364-day treasury bills was set at 2 basis points, and 3 basis points higher, respectively, at the weekly auction.
 
 The cut-off yield on 91-day treasury bills was the same as the previous week at 5.51 per cent.  VRRRs are aimed at absorbing surplus liquidity from the system and anchoring short-term rates closer to the policy repo rate. The WACR, the operating target of monetary policy, settled at 5.35 per cent on Wednesday, against previous close of 5.39 per cent.

Topics :Reserve Bank of IndiaRBI repo rateIndian Economy

First Published: Sep 04 2025 | 12:08 AM IST

