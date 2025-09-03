Wednesday, September 03, 2025 | 11:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / GST Council clears 2-slab structure: What gets cheaper, what gets expensive

GST Council clears 2-slab structure: What gets cheaper, what gets expensive

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announces GST overhaul with zero tax on breads and life-saving drugs, lower duty on cement, soaps and tractors, and higher rates on TVs and cars

Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman described the GST rate rationalisation as a 'structural reform'. (Photo: PIB)

Rishabh Sharma New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2025 | 11:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council on Tuesday approved a two-slab structure, removing the 12 per cent and 18 per cent slabs and slashing rates on a wide range of essential items while bringing higher levies on select products. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman described the move as not just rate rationalisation but a “structural reform” that will ease compliance for businesses and consumers.
 
“All decisions were taken unanimously, with no disagreement from any state,” Sitharaman said during a press conference after the meeting. 

What gets cheaper

 
Daily-use goods such as hair oil, shampoo, soaps, toothpaste, and shaving cream will now attract a 5 per cent tax instead of 18 per cent. Items like butter, ghee, cheese, dairy spreads, namkeens, bhujia, and mixtures will also be taxed at 5 per cent instead of 12.
 
 
Basic foods including UHT milk, paneer, roti, chapati and paratha have been moved to the nil rate category. Life-saving drugs too remain exempt.
 
Key reductions on essentials:
 
Hair oil, shampoo, toothpaste, soap, shaving cream: 18% - 5%

Also Read

In his Independence Day speech, the Prime Minister announced the creation of a task force on refor­ms to help India achieve the vision of a ‘Viksit Bharat' by 2047.

Are markets overoptimistic on GST rate overhaul as council meet gets going?

Sitharaman

Two-rate GST structure approved; new rates to kick-in from Sept 22: FM

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

GST Council begins talks on two-rate structure, duty inversion fix

Finance ministers of opposition-ruled states

Oppn-ruled states meet ahead of GST Council, seek revenue loss compensation

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

Rollout of GST reforms to bring transparent economy: FM Sitharaman

Butter, ghee, cheese & dairy spreads: 12% - 5%
Pre-packaged namkeens, bhujia & mixtures: 12% - 5%
Utensils: 12% - 5%
Feeding bottles, napkins for babies, clinical diapers: 12% - 5%
 
Relief for healthcare and education
 
Healthcare items such as thermometers, medical-grade oxygen, diagnostic kits, glucometers, and corrective spectacles will all move down to 5 per cent. Individual health and life insurance policies are now exempt from GST.
 
Education supplies including maps, globes, pencils, crayons, exercise books and erasers will now attract nil tax.
 
Key changes in healthcare and education:
 
Health & life insurance: 18% - Nil
Thermometer: 18% - 5%
Medical-grade oxygen: 12% - 5%
Exercise books, notebooks, pencils, crayons: 12% - Nil
 
Support for farmers and agriculture
 
The GST Council cut rates on tractors and farm machinery. Tractor tyres and parts will fall from 18 per cent to 5 per cent, while agricultural, horticultural and forestry machines for soil preparation, cultivation and threshing drop from 12 to 5 per cent.
 
Key changes for agriculture:
 
Tractor tyres & parts: 18% - 5%
Tractors: 12% - 5%
Drip irrigation systems & sprinklers: 12% - 5%
  Cement, vehicles and auto parts
 
The much-anticipated cut on cement has been approved, with rates falling from 28 per cent to 18 per cent. Three-wheelers, buses, trucks and ambulances also move from 28 to 18 per cent.
 
Uniform tax has been set at 18 per cent on all auto parts, regardless of classification. Small cars and motorcycles up to 350 cc will now attract 18 per cent, down from 28 per cent.
 
Key changes for automobiles and construction:
 
Cement: 28% - 18%
Three-wheelers: 28% - 18%
Motorcycles up to 350 cc: 28% - 18%
Buses, trucks, ambulances: 28% - 18%
All auto parts: Uniform 18%
 
Electronics and appliances
 
GST on televisions above 32 inches, dishwashing machines, air conditioners, monitors and projectors has been reduced from 28 per cent to 18 per cent.
 
Key changes in appliances:
 
Air conditioners: 28% - 18%
TVs above 32 inches: 28% - 18%
Monitors & projectors: 28% - 18%
Dishwashing machines: 28% - 18%
 

More From This Section

Sitharaman

Only two GST rates, cuts part of structural reforms: FM Sitharaman,

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

Govt committed to safeguard exporters' interests, says Piyush Goyal

agriculture NPAs India, farm loan defaults, bad loans April-June 2025, Bank of Maharashtra agri NPAs, Union Bank agri loans, Punjab & Sind Bank NPAs, UCO Bank farm loan stress, RBI Trend and Progress report, priority sector lending, Kisan Credit Card

Maharashtra overtakes Madhya Pradesh as top state for FPO business climate

goods and services tax, GST

GST Council begins work to rejig rates; Oppn states seek revenue protection

Adani Green Energy solar project, 7 GW solar power project, Andhra Pradesh solar energy, Azure Power PPA transfer, SECI solar projects, CERC solar ruling, solar power regulatory approval, Adani Green Energy SECI deal, 2.3 GW PPA Adani, solar energy I

Renewable energy investments in India rise 45% to $1.23 bn in August

Topics : GST Council GST council meeting GST rate cuts GST rates BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 03 2025 | 10:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayImmigration Act 2025 Gold Trading StrategyGST RatesSchool Holiday on September 4Bihar Bandh on Sep 4Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon