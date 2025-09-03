GST Council adopts two-rate structure, exempts life and health insurance

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council chaired by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday reached a consensus to move to a simplified two-tier rate structure and exempt individual health and life insurance premiums from GST. However, opposition-ruled states raised concerns about the lack of a clear mechanism to compensate for the anticipated revenue loss of around Rs 48,000 crore.
The new rates will take effect from September 22, the first day of Navratri.
Sitharaman said the reform was not only about rationalising rates. “It’s also on structural reforms and for ease of living. We have corrected inverted duty structure problems. We have resolved classification-related issues and ensured stability and predictability about GST,” she said.
As part of the rationalisation, GST on household articles such as soap, toothpaste, namkeen, chocolates and coffee will fall to 5 per cent from 12 per cent or 18 per cent. Similarly, GST on handicrafts and agriculture-related goods such as tractors and composting machines will drop from 12 per cent to 5 per cent. Renewable energy items such as biogas plants and windmills will now attract 5 per cent GST instead of 12 per cent.
GST on small cars, buses, trucks, ambulances, motorcycles below 350 cc, three-wheelers, air conditioners, televisions and cement will fall from 28 per cent to 18 per cent.
A special rate of 40 per cent will apply on all tobacco-related products such as pan masala, cigarettes and bidis, as well as on aerated water, caffeinated beverages, carbonated drinks, mid and large cars, motorcycles above 350 cc and aircraft for personal use.
“GST will be levied on retail price instead of transaction value on pan masala, gutka, cigarettes and other tobacco products. Tobacco items will continue at the existing rate of GST along with compensation cess until the loan and interest payment obligations for compensation cess are fully discharged,” Sitharaman said.
All individual life and health insurance policies will be exempted from GST, which was previously 18 per cent. Group insurance will continue to attract 18 per cent GST.
Items such as ultra-high temperature milk, paneer and Indian breads (roti, parantha) will now attract nil GST instead of 5 per cent. Cancer and rare-disease drugs and 33 life-saving medicines will also move to nil GST from 12 per cent.
Sitharaman said duty inversion had been corrected in the man-made textile sector, in the fibre-neutral policy and in the fertiliser sector.
Revenue secretary Arvind Shrivastava said the net fiscal implication was expected to be Rs 48,000 crore based on FY24 figures. “Rate rationalisation would result in buoyancy and play a major role. In addition, consumer behaviour—what people spend on and how much—will get positively impacted. We also expect compliance to improve as many disputes will be settled. We believe the restructuring will be fiscally sustainable for both the Centre and the states,” he said.
Several states, particularly those ruled by the opposition, voiced concerns that abolition of the 12 and 28 per cent brackets could erode revenues significantly. They cautioned that rationalisation should be accompanied by a clear mechanism to compensate states.
According to sources, Karnataka, Punjab and West Bengal pressed the Council to provide a formal estimate of the potential revenue loss from restructuring and flagged the absence of clarity on state protection. Telangana and Sikkim raised similar concerns. “Revenue protection remains the main contention even as there is broad agreement on simplification,” said a person familiar with the discussion.
Abhishek Jain, indirect tax head and partner, KPMG, said the grant of export status to intermediary services would resolve litigations on what qualifies as intermediary and reduce refund denials. “Similarly, changes on post-sale discounts would reduce disputes on their allowability. With the discontinuation of the compensation cess, the original design of GST stands reinstated, which is a significant step towards a simpler and more stable tax regime,” he added.