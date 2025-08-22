Home / Economy / News / GST Council to meet on Sep 3-4 to discuss key reforms in tax system

GST Council to meet on Sep 3-4 to discuss key reforms in tax system

The 56th GST Council meeting, chaired by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, will discuss major reforms, including rate rationalisation and compensation cess.

goods and services tax, GST
An officers’ meeting has also been scheduled for September 2 to prepare the groundwork for the Council’s discussions. | File Image
Monika Yadav New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2025 | 9:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The 56th Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council will meet in New Delhi on September 3–4 to discuss major reforms in the indirect tax system. The two-day deliberations, to be chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, are expected to take up issues related to rate rationalisation, compensation cess and measures to improve compliance.
 
An officers’ meeting has also been scheduled for September 2 to prepare the groundwork for the Council’s discussions.
 
The Centre has proposed shifting to a simpler two-rate structure of 5 per cent and 18 per cent, while scrapping the current 12 per cent and 28 per cent rates, along with a peak levy of 40 per cent on high-end luxury and sin goods.
 
Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the move as a “next-generation reform” aimed at easing compliance and lowering disputes in his Independence Day address. The Council will also likely discuss introducing an additional duty of over 40 per cent on select items to make up for states’ revenue needs after the withdrawal of compensation cess.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India's free trade agreements becoming more complex, says Sunil Barthwal

Rupee weakens tracking rise in dollar index ahead of Powell's speech

GST cuts could make Indian hospitality globally competitive: Industry body

India, Brazil looking to strengthen oil ties amid high US tariffs: Report

Road to Russia-Ukraine peace goes through Delhi: US Trade Adviser Navarro

Topics :GST council meetingGST CouncilGST tax

First Published: Aug 22 2025 | 9:51 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story