GST Council to meet on Sep 3-4 to discuss key reforms in tax system

The 56th Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council will meet in New Delhi on September 3–4 to discuss major reforms in the indirect tax system. The two-day deliberations, to be chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, are expected to take up issues related to rate rationalisation, compensation cess and measures to improve compliance.

An officers’ meeting has also been scheduled for September 2 to prepare the groundwork for the Council’s discussions.

The Centre has proposed shifting to a simpler two-rate structure of 5 per cent and 18 per cent, while scrapping the current 12 per cent and 28 per cent rates, along with a peak levy of 40 per cent on high-end luxury and sin goods.