India, Brazil looking to strengthen oil ties amid high US tariffs: Report

Sky-high US tariffs are prompting India and Brazil to explore opportunities to boost oil trade, as New Delhi looks for alternatives to Russian oil, while Brazil scouts for newer markets for its growing crude output, according to a report by S&P Global Commodity Insights.

Russian oil flows to India continue, but Indian refiners are preparing for the worst by continuing to diversify their sources, a move that could lead to Brazilian crude flows to India, which posted the highest growth among all suppliers in the first half of 2025, rising even further in the second half.

While freight, arbitrage opportunities, and the availability of spare cargoes would determine the commercial viability of Brazilian crude among Indian refiners, growing diplomatic efforts between the governments of India and Brazil would yield positive results.