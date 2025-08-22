Home / Economy / News / India, Brazil looking to strengthen oil ties amid high US tariffs: Report

India, Brazil looking to strengthen oil ties amid high US tariffs: Report

Amid rising US tariffs on Russian oil, India and Brazil are exploring new opportunities to boost crude trade, with India seeking alternatives to Russian oil and Brazil eyeing new markets

crude oil, oil
Indian Oil Corp. and Reliance Industries have been the primary buyers of Brazilian crude.
Sudheer Pal Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2025 | 6:11 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Sky-high US tariffs are prompting India and Brazil to explore opportunities to boost oil trade, as New Delhi looks for alternatives to Russian oil, while Brazil scouts for newer markets for its growing crude output, according to a report by S&P Global Commodity Insights.
 
Russian oil flows to India continue, but Indian refiners are preparing for the worst by continuing to diversify their sources, a move that could lead to Brazilian crude flows to India, which posted the highest growth among all suppliers in the first half of 2025, rising even further in the second half.
 
While freight, arbitrage opportunities, and the availability of spare cargoes would determine the commercial viability of Brazilian crude among Indian refiners, growing diplomatic efforts between the governments of India and Brazil would yield positive results.
 
"Brazilian crude exports to India will be closely watched in the coming months, particularly as both countries navigate the impact of US tariffs related to Russian oil imports," said Benjamin Tang, Head of Liquid Bulk at S&P Global Commodities at Sea.
 
Indian Oil Corp. and Reliance Industries have been the primary buyers of Brazilian crude. The latest data indicates that most medium-sweet grades, including Lula/Tupi, Sepia, and Atapu, were discharged at IOCL's Paradip terminal in 2025, while the heavy-sour Peregrino grade was offloaded at Reliance's Sikka terminal.
 
Both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri recently visited Brazil to discuss how India can increase crude oil imports from the South American country and explore opportunities for collaboration on offshore deep and ultra-deepwater exploration and production projects.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Road to Russia-Ukraine peace goes through Delhi: US Trade Adviser Navarro

RBI floats discussion paper to review inflation targeting framework

GoM backs GST rejig; states flag risk to revenue ahead of Council meet

India's GDP growth likely at 6.3% in FY26, below RBI estimates: SBI report

Premium

Auto firms split over GST rejig impact on car and two-wheeler sales

Topics :Braziloil tradeUS tariffsCrude Oil

First Published: Aug 22 2025 | 5:56 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story