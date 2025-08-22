Road to Russia-Ukraine peace goes through Delhi: US Trade Adviser Navarro

White House Trade Adviser Peter Navarro on Thursday (local time) claimed that India does not want to recognise its role in the bloodshed, adding that the road to peace runs through New Delhi.

Road to peace runs through New Delhi: Navarro

The White House trade adviser said that the road to peace runs through New Delhi. Elaborating further, he said that India uses the money it makes from Americans when New Delhi exports goods to Washington, which is then used to purchase Russian oil. The Russians use that money to build more arms and kill Ukrainians, after which the American taxpayers have to provide more aid, military weapons to the Ukrainians to protect themselves.

Speaking with PBS News, Navarro said, "India doesn't appear to want to recognise its role in the bloodshed... It's cosying up to Xi Jinping (Chinese President). They (India) don't need the (Russian) oil. It's a refining profiteering scheme. It's a laundromat for the Kremlin. I love India. Modi is a great leader, but please, India, look at your role in the global economy. What you're doing right now is not creating peace. It's perpetuating the war."