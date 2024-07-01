GST Council's key state panel for rate changes may face another revamp

The rationalisation of the goods and services tax (GST) regime may take longer than expected as the state ministers’ panel responsible for suggesting rate changes is likely to be revamped again. At the centre of it all is the position of the panel’s convenor.

According to top government sources, there is a proposal to include Goa Chief Minister Pramod Savant in the seven-member panel, replacing the state's Transport Minister, Mauvin Godinho. In the last reorganisation of this panel, at the GST Council meeting on June 22, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary was appointed convenor.

“There could be a possibility of change in the convenor of the panel due to hierarchy issues. However, any such decision will be taken by the GST Council," an official source privy to the issue told Business Standard.

The group of ministers on rate rationalisation was expected to meet in the next few days to suggest changes to the GST rate structure which would be taken up by the GST Council after the Budget.

If required, respective state could seek Council’ intervention in the reorganisation of the panel, the source explained.

An email sent to the finance ministry remained unanswered till press time. Goa minister Godinho did not respond to text messages.



"What was decided in the Council is, when we meet in the next GST Council meeting we will start a discussion on rate rationalisation... There will be a presentation by the GoM irrespective of whether the report is draft... and then Council will start the discussion on rate rationalisation in the next meeting in August," Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said after the Council meeting recently.

Bihar’s Chaudhary had replaced Finance Minister of Uttar Pradesh Suresh Khanna. Other members include--Rajasthan Medical, and Health Services Minister Gajendra Singh. Members also include West Bengal Finance Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya, Karnataka Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda, and Kerala Finance Minister K N Balagopal.



The seven-member GoM has been tasked with suggesting required rate rationalisation and correction of inverted duty structure with an objective of simplifying the rate structure, reviewing the GST exemption list and enhancing revenues from GST.

The state panel was first formed in 2021 at the Council’s meeting and was reconstituted in November 2023, when its head, Basavaraj S Bommai, lost in the Karnataka Assembly elections. The panel again underwent another makeover because one of its earlier members, Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, was no longer the finance minister of Bihar.

Meanwhile, the fitment committee under the GST Council, consisting of Central and state officials, has begun the rate rationalisation exercise afresh, examining the possibility of dropping some of the rates, particularly the 12 per cent slab, to achieve a revenue-neutral structure. The group of ministers on rate rationalisation is expected to submit its recommendations and make a final report in three to four months, once they give the status report.