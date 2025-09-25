GST cuts, govt spending to drive structural shift in economy: Tata Consumer

Recent cuts in Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates on fast-moving consumer goods will boost demand and assist in a “structural shift” of the economy, said a top executive of Tata Consumer Products on Thursday.

Sunil D’Souza, the company’s managing director and chief executive officer, said adjusting price points after the cuts is “tough”.

“Between the reduction of tax slabs, increased government spending and lower rates, there will be a structural shift in the economy, putting more money into the hands of consumers, thus driving consumption and GDP growth,” he said on the sidelines of World Food India, an event organised by the Ministry of Food Processing Industries in New Delhi.