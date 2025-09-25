Home / Economy / News / GST cuts, govt spending to drive structural shift in economy: Tata Consumer

GST cuts, govt spending to drive structural shift in economy: Tata Consumer

Tata Consumer MD Sunil D'Souza says GST cuts and increased government spending will put more money in consumers' hands, boosting demand and driving long-term growth

Sunil D'Souza, MD& CEO, Tata Consumer Products
Sunil D'Souza, MD & CEO, Tata Consumer Products.
Akshara Srivastava New Delhi
Sep 25 2025
Recent cuts in Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates on fast-moving consumer goods will boost demand and assist in a “structural shift” of the economy, said a top executive of Tata Consumer Products on Thursday.
 
Sunil D’Souza, the company’s managing director and chief executive officer, said adjusting price points after the cuts is “tough”.
 
“Between the reduction of tax slabs, increased government spending and lower rates, there will be a structural shift in the economy, putting more money into the hands of consumers, thus driving consumption and GDP growth,” he said on the sidelines of World Food India, an event organised by the Ministry of Food Processing Industries in New Delhi.
 
“Urban demand bottomed out around this time last year, when food inflation was high and government spending had not picked up after the elections. A year later, things have been improving consistently. Demand is set to accelerate from here and will last beyond the festival season.”
 
Speaking about transitioning to new GST rates, D’Souza said: “The toughest thing is to change the grammage, especially in sachets or PET bottles, where moulds have to be changed to pass on the benefit to consumers. For now, we have reduced the MRPs in smaller packs, but over time we will figure out how to give more grammage back.”

GST rate cut, Tata group, Indian Economy

First Published: Sep 25 2025 | 7:46 PM IST

