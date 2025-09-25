Rupee undervalued among peers, REER at lowest level since February 2019

As the rupee continues to hit new lows, the latest Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data shows that the currency is undervalued compared with its peers. As of July 2025, the Real Effective Exchange Rate (REER) of the rupee fell to 98.79, the lowest since February 2019. The REER was at 100.36 in June.

Market participants said India’s inflation remains lower than that of many of its key trading partners, allowing the REER to decline and making the rupee appear more competitive in real terms. In addition, foreign institutional investor (FII) outflows from equity and debt markets, amounting to about Rs 60,000 crore, have exerted downward pressure on the rupee, further contributing to the fall in the REER index. Rising gold and energy prices have also inflated the import bill, putting additional strain on the rupee.

"It is signifying that the rupee is undervalued in real terms relative to its trading partners. Broadly, RBI generally tries to keep REER around 96-104 (not too undervalued or overvalued), to balance competitiveness and inflation," said Kunal Sodhani, head of treasury, Global Trading Centre, FX & Rates Treasury, Shinhan Bank India. "India's inflation is lower than that of its trading partners, which lets the REER fall (rupee looks cheaper in real terms). Also, when there are FII outflows, the rupee tends to weaken, pushing the REER index lower. Rising gold and energy prices reflect a higher import bill, which again leads to weakness in the rupee, taking the REER index lower," he added.

According to the RBI’s monthly bulletin, the central bank scaled back its market intervention, selling only $2.5 billion in July. The outstanding net short dollar position in the rupee forward market fell further to $57.8 billion by the end of July, against $60.3 billion at the end of June. There were no operations in the currency futures segment for the fourth consecutive month. Market participants said this suggests the central bank may be comfortable with a gradual and orderly depreciation of the rupee to support export competitiveness. “The rupee depreciated further after July, and has been the worst performing among peers. The REER could have declined further in August and September,” said a dealer at a state-owned bank.