GST on crude oil, petrol and diesel boils down to revenue concerns

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
At present, GST is not imposed on crude oil, petrol, diesel, ATF, and natural gas.
According to the 101st Constitution Amendment Act, it is up to the GST Council to decide the date on which such a move is to be taken.
Bringing petroleum products, particularly petrol and diesel, under GST would do away with the cascading impact of taxes and enable players to claim input tax credit (ITC), giving relief to companies and customers.
At present, the Centre imposes excise duty, Customs duty, and various kinds of cess on petroleum products. The major revenue comes from excise duty. Some states impose sales tax, while the majority impose value-added tax (VAT).
The issue arises as to why there is cascading of taxes, which in layman’s terms means tax on tax, when VAT is imposed by the majority of the states.
This means while input tax credit is available on the VAT side, this can’t be claimed for excise duty, said M S Mani, partner at Deloitte India. In other words, ITC is not available for the entire chain of the tax system, he said.
If such are the benefits of GST on petroleum, why has the Council not been taking up this issue, barring in a meeting in Lucknow in 2021? The Lucknow meeting had discussed this issue after the Kerala High Court directed it to do so. That meeting had rejected the idea of imposing GST on petroleum products.
It is not difficult to understand the reasons behind the states’ resistance to bringing petroleum under GST. Their revenues from sales tax/VAT from petroleum constituted 16-17 per cent of their own tax revenues for the last five years till 2022-23.
For the Centre too they are the source of important tax revenues, accounting for at least 9.15 per cent before devolution to the states during the last six years till 2023-24. This share has drastically reduced from the peak of 19.3 per cent in 2020-21 due to cut in cess and excise duties.
Sandeep Sehgal, partner at tax and consulting firm AKM Global, said adding petrol and diesel to GST was a challenging task due to their significant role as revenue generators for both the central and state governments.
“Even the highest GST slab of 28 per cent would not match the amount of taxes currently levied on these products,” he said. As cited above, Telangana alone imposes a much higher rate than 28 per cent on petrol, leave aside the Centre’s.
ICRA Chief Economist Aditi Nayar said: “The states may remain averse to including petrol and diesel in GST because they would like to retain some flexibility in changing tax rates when the state’s unique fiscal or economic position warrants it.”
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW
₹249
Renews automatically
₹1699₹1999
Opt for auto renewal and save Rs. 300 Renews automatically
₹1999
What you get on BS Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.