GST receipts decline to three-month low but hold on to Rs 1.65 tn in Dec

Collections from the goods and services tax (GST) declined to a three-month low in December of the current financial year, remaining elevated at Rs 1.65 trillion. The year-on-year growth rate also fell to a three-month low of 10.3 per cent over Rs 1.49 trillion in December of 2022-23.

The December collections pertained to transactions in mostly November, which was marked by holidays after Diwali, slowing down GST receipts. This trend was also evident in other data, such as the core sector, which witnessed a six-month low growth of 7.8 per cent in November.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Even as collections in December declined on a month-on-month basis, they were at least Rs 1.65 trillion for the sixth month out of the first nine months of the current financial year. The receipts never fell below Rs 1.57 trillion in any month until December in FY'24.

The average monthly gross GST collection of Rs 1.66 trillion in the first nine months represents a 12 per cent increase compared to Rs 1.49 trillion in the corresponding period of FY'23.

"While the GST collection is slightly lower than last month, the consistent mark above Rs 1.6 trillion provides large fiscal confidence," stated Abhishek Jain, partner and national head of indirect tax at KPMG.

Central GST (CGST) after integrated GST settlement stood at Rs 70,501 crore in December, the third-highest in the first nine months of FY'24 after April and October. With this, CGST yielded Rs 6.26 trillion during April-December, which was 77 per cent of the Rs 8.12 trillion pegged in the Budget Estimates (BE) for 2023-24.

With three more months remaining in the current financial year, CGST collections are likely to exceed the BE. After 42 per cent devolution to the states, CGST receipts, together with robust direct tax collections, are expected to provide enough tax revenues to the government to tame its fiscal deficit at the budgeted 5.9 per cent of gross domestic product during the current financial year.

This is likely to happen despite dwindling disinvestment receipts and expected higher revenue expenditure due to various subsidies.

Earlier data showed that direct tax collections after refunds grew 20.66 per cent to around Rs 13.7 trillion till December 17 of the current financial year, accounting for just over three-fourths of the BE at Rs 18.23 trillion for 2023-24.

In December, revenues from domestic transactions (including import of services) were 13 per cent higher than the revenues from these sources during the same month last year. This indicates that GST on the import of goods (IGST and cess) slowed down overall GST revenues. GST on the import of goods rose just 3.65 per cent at Rs 42,613 crore in December year-on-year.

Barring Sikkim and Meghalaya, every state saw growth in GST collections in December year-on-year. Meghalaya saw flat GST receipts at Rs 171 crore in the month.

States and union territories such as Ladakh, Arunachal Pradesh, Andaman and Nicobar, and Lakshadweep saw growth in the range of 35-310 per cent in December.

Saurabh Agarwal, tax partner at EY, attributed this to increased economic activity in these areas.

However, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh each recorded a mere one per cent growth in GST collections in December, while Jharkhand saw just a four per cent rise.

"While major states have continued their growth, deeper analysis is required for the lack of growth in GST collections in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Jharkhand," said M S Mani, partner at Deloitte India.