Home / Industry / News / Vibrant Gujarat Summit: Investment push to create employment opportunities

Vibrant Gujarat Summit: Investment push to create employment opportunities

The Gujarat government's thrust to create opportunities and foster a thriving workforce is evident in its numbers and expert analysis

Saurabh Goswami, a worker at a diamond manufacturing unit in Surat, credited the Vibrant Gujarat Summit for increased employment opportunities
Press Trust of India Ahmedabad

3 min read Last Updated : Jan 01 2024 | 4:07 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Gujarat's commitment to progress is evident not only in its thriving economy but also in employment statistics, with the state having the labour force participation rate of 44.3 per cent and worker population ratio of 43.3 per cent for all age groups, officials said.

The Gujarat government's thrust to create opportunities and foster a thriving workforce is evident in its numbers and expert analysis. May be other states can adapt this model to lower their unemployment numbers, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said at a function recently.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Gujarat's unemployment rate of 2.2 per cent is considerably lower than the national average of 4.2 per cent, thanks to the conducive investment environment created by the government that adds to job creation, as per government data.

More than 2,700 Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) signed by investors with the state government so far in the run up to the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit to be organised from January 10 to 12 have the potential to generate around 10.91 lakh employment opportunities, the government said in a release.

The Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit has also given the state an opportunity to explore and deliberate on the issues of building a workforce for future with skills that will be required for the industry 4.0 and developing global networks for skill development.

State Labour, Skill Development and Employment Department's additional chief secretary Anju Sharma said as part of the upcoming Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, the state government will organise a seminar on January 11 with a focus on skilling and its future for Viksit Bharat@2047, the Centre's vision to make India a developed nation by 2047.

Another seminar will deliberate on strategies to establish globally interconnected networks for skill development, with an emphasis on synthesis of cutting-edge technologies, innovative pedagogy, and international collaboration to optimise human capital for the 21st century workforce.

Saurabh Goswami, a worker at a diamond manufacturing unit in Surat, credited the Vibrant Gujarat Summit for increased employment opportunities.

"Ever since Vibrant Gujarat started, there has been a growth in the diamond industry, we are getting good salaries and the work has also increased. The state's focus on employment has significantly impacted the lives of its citizens, providing stability and growth," he said.

As per the government data, the percentage of placement to total registrations during the year 2021 through state employment exchanges is an impressive 84.5 per cent, a huge jump from just 33 per cent in 2004.

Chief Minister Patel said Gujarat has become the growth engine of the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The Gujarat government's thrust to creating opportunities and fostering a thriving workforce is evident in its numbers and expert analysis. May be other states can adapt this model to lower their unemployment numbers," he said.

Also Read

Here's why Rohit Sharma should play T20 cricket ahead of World Cup in June

G20: EWG meeting begins in Indore to tackle global labour challenges

I envy today's athletes because I was in wrong era: Anju Bobby George

PM Modi has done politics of development: Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel

Drive to trace Kunbi records of Marathas to be implemented across state: CM

Air India's new Airbus A350 to enter commercial service on January 22

Gujarat dairy sector booming as 3.6 mn farmers get Rs 200 cr: Officials

Import duties to open agri sector key to ensure India's food security: GTRI

TCS get notice from Maharashtra labour dept for employee transfer practices

Indian real estate in 2023 saw highest investment inflows since 2020

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Vibrant GujaratEmploymentInvestmentIndian workforce

First Published: Jan 01 2024 | 4:07 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story