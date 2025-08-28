Home / Economy / News / GST reform to offset growth drag from 50% US reciprocal tariff: BMI

GST reform to offset growth drag from 50% US reciprocal tariff: BMI

GST has grown to be the second-largest source of fiscal revenue after income tax, amounting to around 30 per cent of total revenue and 2.5 per cent of GDP in FY2024-25

goods and services tax, GST
Goods and services are currently charged under a four-tier system with rates ranging from 5 per cent to 28 per cent.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2025 | 6:17 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The proposed GST reforms, which would lower tax rates on common man items, will boost consumption and could cancel out the impact of 50 per cent US tariffs, BMI, a Fitch Solutions Company, said on Thursday.

Since its inception, Goods and Services Tax (GST) has grown to be the second-largest source of fiscal revenue after income tax, amounting to around 30 per cent of total revenue and 2.5 per cent of GDP in FY2024-25.

However, the fiscal impact of the reform will probably be mild, BMI said.

Goods and services are currently charged under a four-tier system with rates ranging from 5 per cent to 28 per cent.

GST reform, proposed by the Centre, says that most goods will be charged at either 5 per cent or 18 per cent. Durables such as washing machines, air conditioners and refrigerators will be among the goods charged lower rates under the new GST regime.

The GST Council, chaired by Union Finance Minister and comprising ministers from all states and UTs, will meet on August 3 and 4 to discuss the reform.

"The GST reform could cancel out the drag on growth from the tariffs. Given that the details have yet to be confirmed, we highlight the GST reform as a slight upside risk to our growth forecast for now," BMI said.

BMI has revised down its GDP growth forecasts to 5.8 per cent for FY2025-26 and 5.4 per cent for FY2026-27.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India's inflation index to be revised every 5 years: Saurabh Garg

US tariffs to hit nearly one-fourth of textile exports in 6 months: Experts

Centre extends cotton import relief; TN, industry push for more sops

India should rethink Russian oil imports as US tariffs hit: Raghuram Rajan

US tariffs to worsen India's solar panel glut as domestic bidding slows

Topics :GST Newstax

First Published: Aug 28 2025 | 6:17 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story