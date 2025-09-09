GST reforms to boost consumption but limit fiscal consolidation: Moody's

The decline in India’s effective goods and services tax (GST) rates is expected to boost private consumption, but the resulting loss of tax revenue could limit progress in fiscal consolidation and debt reduction. Moody’s said the revenue forgone is likely to exceed government estimates in a report released on Tuesday.

On September 3, the government announced an overhaul of the GST framework — the most significant reform to the tax system since its 2017 inception — reducing GST tiers from four to two main rates. The reforms will take effect from September 22.

“We expect that the tax savings from the GST revisions will be largely passed on to consumers through lower prices, strengthening private consumption, which recorded a strong quarter-on-quarter increase in real terms in the three months through June 2025,” Moody’s said. It added, “Lower prices will also help keep inflation at bay.”

The rating agency said that given the economy’s expansion over the past two years and a larger volume of goods now subject to GST, forgone revenue is likely to exceed government estimates. The government currently estimates total revenue forgone at around ₹480 billion ($5.4 billion). “The strain will be even more pronounced in the coming years because the new tax structure will be effective over a full year, rather than the remaining six months of the current financial year,” Moody’s said. In its sector report, Moody’s said that amid external pressures from higher US tariffs, the simplification and rationalisation of tax rates are likely to support economic growth.