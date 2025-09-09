EU lists 102 new Indian fishery units for export to member countries

After getting hit by a steep 50 per cent tariff in the US, India’s marine exports may find greater market access in the European Union (EU) as 102 seafood establishments meet quality standards laid down by the bloc.

“The EU has listed 102 new Indian fishery establishments for export from India to its member countries. This significant expansion reflects the growing confidence in India's food safety and quality assurance systems, and marks a major step forward in enhancing market access for Indian seafood products, specially aquaculture shrimps and cephalopods (squid, cuttlefish and octopus),” the Department of Commerce said in a statement on Tuesday.

With this, a total of 604 Indian units are listed by the EU. A senior government official said that the move will boost seafood exports to the bloc, which is known as one of the “most lucrative and quality-sensitive markets” globally. With the inclusion of these new establishments, exporters across various coastal states and Union Territories (UTs) will now have greater opportunities to tap into EU demand, diversify their product offerings, and strengthen trade relationships. It will also increase exports of such items by a fifth. In 2023-24 (FY24), India exported seafood worth $1.1 billion to the EU.

The US is India's largest export destination for seafood, followed by the EU. China, Japan, Vietnam, and Thailand are also major seafood export destinations of India. The official cited above said that listing of these units by the EU was a long-pending demand from India. “The listing is a key development to boost our exports. This also reflects that our units are maintaining high standards,” the official said. The development follows high-level meetings in EU and New Delhi, where the matter was extensively discussed. These meetings were attended by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, and senior officials from the Department of Commerce. This development shows the “confidence in Indian robust official control mechanisms” implemented by the Export Inspection Council (EIC).