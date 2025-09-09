Home / Economy / News / Govt allows MRP revision on unsold stock after GST cuts till Dec 2025

The Centre has permitted MRP revision on unsold pre-packaged stock until December 31, 2025, following GST rate changes, allowing reuse of old packaging with revised prices

GST reform
The order also clarifies that unused packaging material or wrappers printed with the old MRP can still be used up to 31 December 2025, provided the corrected price is declared through stamping, stickers or online printing. | File Image
Monika YadavSharleen Dsouza
Last Updated : Sep 09 2025 | 7:37 PM IST
The Centre has permitted manufacturers, packers and importers of pre-packaged commodities to revise the maximum retail price (MRP) on unsold stocks until 31 December 2025, following the recent changes in goods and services tax (GST) rates.
 
The GST Council has revised rates on many fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), effective 22 September, to 5 per cent from 12 or 18 per cent at present. This has necessitated changes in prices on packaged items already produced, creating a logistical challenge for such companies.
 
According to a notification issued by the Department of Consumer Affairs, companies can declare the revised MRP until 31 December 2025, or until the old stock is cleared, whichever is earlier. Declaration of the changed MRP shall be made by way of stamping, putting a sticker or online printing, as the case may be. However, the original MRP must continue to be displayed, and the new price cannot overwrite it. The difference between the old and revised price should only reflect the actual increase or reduction in tax due to GST changes, the notification said.
 
“The central government hereby permits the manufacturers or packers or importers of pre-packaged commodities to declare the revised retail sale price (MRP) on the unsold stock manufactured, packed or imported prior to revision of GST, after inclusion of the applicable increased amount of tax or after reducing the reduced amount of tax due to change in GST, if any, in addition to the existing retail sale price (MRP) up to 31 December 2025 or till such date the stock is exhausted, whichever is earlier,” the notification stated.
 
Manufacturers, packers or importers have been asked to make at least two advertisements in one or more newspapers in this regard and also circulate notices to dealers, the Director of Legal Metrology in the central government and controllers of legal metrology in the states and Union Territories, indicating the change in the price of such packages.
 
The order also clarifies that unused packaging material or wrappers printed with the old MRP can still be used up to 31 December 2025, provided the corrected price is declared through stamping, stickers or online printing.
 
According to Saurabh Agarwal, Tax Partner, EY, the government’s decision to allow manufacturers, packers and importers to use existing packaging material by affixing revised prices to reflect the recent GST rate changes is a timely move. “This measure provides dual benefits: it ensures that consumers are transparently informed of revised prices, while at the same time helping industries avoid large-scale wastage of packaging material,” he said.
 
“From an industry perspective, this extension till 31 December 2025 provides much-needed operational flexibility, particularly for FMCG, pharmaceutical and other sectors with large packaging inventories. It allows companies to reuse existing packaging material, thereby reducing raw material costs, while at the same time ensuring adherence to regulatory compliance,” Agarwal added.
 
FMCG company executives said the deadline gives them enough time to avoid destroying packaging material, as firms are holding two to three months’ worth of packaging inventory. Two executives, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the challenge lies in tracking stocks across the supply chain and deploying dedicated manpower to make the price changes.
 

Topics :FMCGsGST rate cutsMRP issue

First Published: Sep 09 2025 | 7:37 PM IST

