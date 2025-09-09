European Union approves 102 more Indian marine product units for exports

The European Union (EU) has approved 102 additional marine product units from India for exports, making them eligible to supply to the bloc, which is the country's second-largest seafood export destination, an official said on Tuesday.

With this, a total of 604 Indian units are listed by the EU.

"The move would help boost India's seafood exports to the EU. It is expected to help increase our seafood exports by about 20 per cent," the official said.

In 2023-24, India's seafood exports to the EU stood at $1.1 billion.

The development is also important for diversifying India's shrimp exports, which are hit hard by a steep 50 per cent tariff imposed by the US.