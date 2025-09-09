Home / Economy / News / European Union approves 102 more Indian marine product units for exports

The European Union (EU) has approved 102 additional marine product units from India for exports, making them eligible to supply to the bloc, which is the country's second-largest seafood export destination, an official said on Tuesday.

With this, a total of 604 Indian units are listed by the EU.

"The move would help boost India's seafood exports to the EU. It is expected to help increase our seafood exports by about 20 per cent," the official said.

In 2023-24, India's seafood exports to the EU stood at $1.1 billion.

The development is also important for diversifying India's shrimp exports, which are hit hard by a steep 50 per cent tariff imposed by the US.

The official said that listing of these units by the EU was a long pending demand of India.

The US, EU, China, Japan, Vietnam and Thailand are major seafood export destinations of India.

"The listing is a key development to boost our exports. This also reflects that our units are maintaining high standards," the official said.

India's shrimp exports in 2024-25 was $4.88 billion, accounting for 66 per cent of the total seafood exports.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :European UnionMarine

First Published: Sep 09 2025 | 5:46 PM IST

