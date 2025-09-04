GST reforms to strengthen clean-energy transition: Environment minister

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on Thursday described the government's overhaul of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) as a "historic Diwali gift" that will strengthen India's clean-energy transition.

In a post on X, Yadav said, "The GST rationalisation ensures that renewable energy remains the backbone of India's climate strategy." In another post, he termed the move "GST Reforms for a Green India" and said it would help advance clean and green power adoption, improve waste management, lower emissions and protect ecosystems, while maintaining fiscal balance.

A steady adoption of solar, wind and waste-to-energy projects is critical for meeting India's Net Zero 2070 pledge and Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) under the Paris Agreement, he added.