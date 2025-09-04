GST reforms boost cash flow, fueling co-working sector growth & innovation

GST reforms are expected to elevate India’s co-working sector. The reductions in GST on key construction materials are likely to provide indirect relief by lowering input costs for workspace development and fit-outs. This, in turn, can ease operational expenses, improve cash flows, and accelerate expansion plans for operators.

Following the recent GST announcement by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, GST on co-working rentals was kept unchanged at 18%.

Industry players such as Urban Vault, 315 Work Avenue, and Buzzworks expect the reforms to strengthen demand from start-ups and enterprises alike, while also supporting the broader B2C ecosystem through improved affordability and infrastructure growth.

Anshuman Magazine, Chairman & CEO, India, South-East Asia, Middle East & Africa at real estate consultancy CBRE, said GST reforms will further support a segment already experiencing strong growth. “The simplified GST structure will ease compliance and reduce working capital blockage across industries. For the co-working sector, tax cuts on key construction inputs like cement and steel, along with easier compliance, are expected to bring down costs as well as time taken for expansion." “As co-working operators, we invest heavily in infrastructure and fit-outs. Although GST input credits are available, the upfront outflow of GST has historically placed pressure on working capital. This will help co-working operators plan growth more efficiently and expand further," Bengaluru-based 315 Work Avenue founder Manas Mehrotra said.

The GST reform will significantly improve working capital management for co-working businesses and will support quicker scaling. ALSO READ: Fed is independent, but could markets be right about Trump's push for cuts? Making construction more viable will spur the development of modern, well-designed workplaces, ensuring talent nationwide access to world-class infrastructure to innovate, collaborate, and grow. By enabling sustainable commercial infrastructure, these reforms also strengthen job creation and foster entrepreneurship. Amal Mishra, CEO of Urban Vault, added, “By reducing input credit blockages and streamlining compliance, it will ensure healthier cash flows and faster turnaround cycles. For Urban Vault, this means more agility in reinvesting into our spaces and passing on those benefits to our clients, especially start-ups and enterprises that depend on flexible, cost-efficient office solutions.”